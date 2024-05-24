Rapid7 Exposure Command Description

Rapid7 Exposure Command is an exposure management platform that provides visibility and risk prioritization across hybrid environments from endpoint to cloud. The platform combines continuous attack surface monitoring with environmental context and automated risk scoring to identify and remediate exposures including vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, policy gaps, and exposed sensitive data. The platform offers asset discovery and enrichment using first-party and third-party data sources to provide comprehensive asset posture and ownership visibility. It includes automated risk scoring that identifies toxic combinations of security issues to prioritize remediation efforts based on business impact. Exposure Command provides compliance management capabilities to monitor asset posture, ownership, and policy gaps across hybrid environments. The platform includes automated alerting when configuration drift occurs to maintain compliance with regulatory frameworks. The platform includes infrastructure-as-code (IaC) scanning and continuous web application scanning to identify cloud risks before they reach production environments. It provides automated notification and ticketing to deliver real-time feedback to developers. Exposure Command features native automation capabilities for automated remediation and incident response workflows. The platform includes identity analysis and workload protection features in its advanced tier. It is positioned as part of Rapid7's Command platform and was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms.