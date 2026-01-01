Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response Logo

Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response

Managed service for continuous vulnerability detection and response with AI

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response Description

Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response (VDR) is a managed service that provides continuous vulnerability detection and response capabilities powered by the Epiphany platform. The service uses AI processes to analyze attack paths and identify potential routes from initial exposures to damaging breaches. The platform performs identity risk analysis to understand trust relationships across organizations and identify unexpected exposures. It combines exposure data with threat and vulnerability intelligence to prioritize security gaps that could be exploited by attackers. The service includes targeted remediation guidance to reduce material business risk and provides objective metrics to measure the results of security efforts. Reveald's Fusion Center operates 24/7 alongside customer teams to prioritize environmental changes and reduce risk. The service follows a three-phase approach: Deploy (step-by-step deployment, integration, and training), Manage (ongoing reports and expert guidance on vulnerability prioritization), and Optimize (continuous tuning and integration optimization). The VDR service is positioned as part of Reveald's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) offerings and is designed to help organizations achieve security maturity through a repeatable process.

Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response FAQ

Common questions about Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response is Managed service for continuous vulnerability detection and response with AI developed by Reveald. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Paths, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →