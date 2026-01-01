Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response
Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response Description
Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response (VDR) is a managed service that provides continuous vulnerability detection and response capabilities powered by the Epiphany platform. The service uses AI processes to analyze attack paths and identify potential routes from initial exposures to damaging breaches. The platform performs identity risk analysis to understand trust relationships across organizations and identify unexpected exposures. It combines exposure data with threat and vulnerability intelligence to prioritize security gaps that could be exploited by attackers. The service includes targeted remediation guidance to reduce material business risk and provides objective metrics to measure the results of security efforts. Reveald's Fusion Center operates 24/7 alongside customer teams to prioritize environmental changes and reduce risk. The service follows a three-phase approach: Deploy (step-by-step deployment, integration, and training), Manage (ongoing reports and expert guidance on vulnerability prioritization), and Optimize (continuous tuning and integration optimization). The VDR service is positioned as part of Reveald's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) offerings and is designed to help organizations achieve security maturity through a repeatable process.
