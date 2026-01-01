Siemba AI-Driven CTEM Logo

Siemba AI-Driven CTEM

AI-driven CTEM platform for continuous threat exposure management

Siemba AI-Driven CTEM is a Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform that unifies attack surface discovery, vulnerability assessments, payload-based testing, and validation into a single pipeline. The platform combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Generative Vulnerability Assessment (GenVA), Generative Penetration Testing (GenPT), and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) capabilities. The platform uses AI-driven prioritization through its AISO component, which provides context-rich threat scoring based on exploitability and business impact rather than relying solely on CVSS scores. This approach addresses patch fatigue by focusing remediation efforts on vulnerabilities that pose actual risk to the organization. Siemba follows the CTEM lifecycle framework covering five phases: Scope, Discover, Prioritize, Validate, and Mobilize. The platform provides continuous monitoring and real-time adaptation to the threat landscape. The solution includes executive-grade reporting capabilities that generate board-ready reports mapped to compliance frameworks including NIST, OWASP, and PCI. Reports can be tailored for different audiences including security teams, GRC functions, and leadership. Integration capabilities allow validated findings to be pushed directly into workflow management and collaboration tools. The platform provides a unified view of security posture to guide remediation and executive decision-making, addressing the fragmentation common with multiple disconnected security tools.

