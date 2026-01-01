Siemba AI-Driven CTEM
AI-driven CTEM platform for continuous threat exposure management
Siemba AI-Driven CTEM
AI-driven CTEM platform for continuous threat exposure management
Siemba AI-Driven CTEM Description
Siemba AI-Driven CTEM is a Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform that unifies attack surface discovery, vulnerability assessments, payload-based testing, and validation into a single pipeline. The platform combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Generative Vulnerability Assessment (GenVA), Generative Penetration Testing (GenPT), and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) capabilities. The platform uses AI-driven prioritization through its AISO component, which provides context-rich threat scoring based on exploitability and business impact rather than relying solely on CVSS scores. This approach addresses patch fatigue by focusing remediation efforts on vulnerabilities that pose actual risk to the organization. Siemba follows the CTEM lifecycle framework covering five phases: Scope, Discover, Prioritize, Validate, and Mobilize. The platform provides continuous monitoring and real-time adaptation to the threat landscape. The solution includes executive-grade reporting capabilities that generate board-ready reports mapped to compliance frameworks including NIST, OWASP, and PCI. Reports can be tailored for different audiences including security teams, GRC functions, and leadership. Integration capabilities allow validated findings to be pushed directly into workflow management and collaboration tools. The platform provides a unified view of security posture to guide remediation and executive decision-making, addressing the fragmentation common with multiple disconnected security tools.
Siemba AI-Driven CTEM FAQ
Common questions about Siemba AI-Driven CTEM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Siemba AI-Driven CTEM is AI-driven CTEM platform for continuous threat exposure management developed by Siemba. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership