CyCraft XCockpit Description

CyCraft XCockpit is an autonomous threat exposure management platform that follows the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework. The platform focuses on enterprise attack surface management to identify potential threats and exposures. The platform integrates three primary components: External Attack Surface Management (EASM) provides visual analyses of external attack surfaces, continuously manages exposed services and digital assets, and identifies enterprise cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Internal Attack Surface Management (IASM) conducts impact analyses with AI privileged accounts, forecasts hacker attack paths, and identifies enterprise privilege perimeters. Endpoint Security Posture Management (ESPM) monitors endpoint threats and Active Directory privileged account activity in real time to identify and detect hacker attack techniques. The platform uses AI-driven analysis to provide autonomous investigation capabilities, root cause analysis, and forensic incident reporting. It offers real-time alerts for potential threats and includes visual analysis tools for security analysts. The system is designed to reduce false positives and investigation time while managing endpoints across multiple locations.