Praetorian Chariot
AI-powered continuous offensive security platform for vulnerability detection
Praetorian Chariot
AI-powered continuous offensive security platform for vulnerability detection
Praetorian Chariot Description
Praetorian Chariot is an offensive security platform that combines AI agents, workflow automation, and offensive security capabilities to identify exploitable vulnerabilities before threat actors can abuse them. The platform consolidates multiple security functions including attack surface management, vulnerability management, cyber threat intelligence, and continuous penetration testing into a unified solution. The platform provides continuous discovery and monitoring of attack surfaces across perimeter, cloud environments, on-premise infrastructure, and developer code. It enriches vulnerabilities with cyber threat and exploit intelligence through emergent threat monitoring capabilities. Chariot visualizes potential attack paths within networks to demonstrate how vulnerabilities can be exploited. The platform includes breach and attack simulation capabilities to test security controls through simulated real-world attack behaviors. It validates the effectiveness of security controls and provides actionable insights for remediation. The solution is designed to replace periodic annual penetration tests with continuous offensive security operations. Chariot aims to reduce security costs by consolidating ASM, VM, CTI, BAS, and annual penetration tests into a single platform. The platform supports compliance requirements for FDA, GLBA, HIPAA, NERC, NYDFS, MAS TRM, and PCI-DSS standards.
Praetorian Chariot FAQ
Common questions about Praetorian Chariot including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Praetorian Chariot is AI-powered continuous offensive security platform for vulnerability detection developed by Praetorian. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Paths, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership