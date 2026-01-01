Praetorian Chariot Description

Praetorian Chariot is an offensive security platform that combines AI agents, workflow automation, and offensive security capabilities to identify exploitable vulnerabilities before threat actors can abuse them. The platform consolidates multiple security functions including attack surface management, vulnerability management, cyber threat intelligence, and continuous penetration testing into a unified solution. The platform provides continuous discovery and monitoring of attack surfaces across perimeter, cloud environments, on-premise infrastructure, and developer code. It enriches vulnerabilities with cyber threat and exploit intelligence through emergent threat monitoring capabilities. Chariot visualizes potential attack paths within networks to demonstrate how vulnerabilities can be exploited. The platform includes breach and attack simulation capabilities to test security controls through simulated real-world attack behaviors. It validates the effectiveness of security controls and provides actionable insights for remediation. The solution is designed to replace periodic annual penetration tests with continuous offensive security operations. Chariot aims to reduce security costs by consolidating ASM, VM, CTI, BAS, and annual penetration tests into a single platform. The platform supports compliance requirements for FDA, GLBA, HIPAA, NERC, NYDFS, MAS TRM, and PCI-DSS standards.