UncommonX Exposure Management Platform Description

UncommonX Exposure Management Platform is an agentless security platform that provides visibility and control across network, infrastructure, and connected devices including IT, OT, and IoT assets. The platform uses AI-driven discovery and profiling to automatically identify, classify, and inventory devices without requiring software agents. The platform employs a patented R3 (Relative Risk Ratings) scoring model that adapts to organizational context, system changes, usage patterns, and threat updates to produce risk insights. It integrates with existing security tools through universal integration capabilities and uses network protocols, APIs, and passive methods like NetFlow for data collection. The platform functions as a SIEM by collecting, aggregating, and analyzing log data from across network environments. It combines multiple threat feeds, including proprietary intelligence, to correlate event streams with threat data and provide confidence metrics for preventative action. Detection and response capabilities analyze data from IoT, OT, and IT devices to establish network baselines, identify anomalies, and prioritize alerts based on threat level and risk. The platform provides automated remediation recommendations and explicit action instructions to reduce risk. The platform offers NIST framework mapping for vulnerabilities, vulnerability reporting with remediation workflow management, and real-time visualization through a single interface. It includes 24 patents covering innovations in exposure management and AI technologies.