Brinqa 2026 Exposure Management Playbook
Brinqa 2026 Exposure Management Playbook
Brinqa 2026 Exposure Management Playbook Description
Brinqa is an exposure management platform designed for enterprise organizations to centralize and manage cyber risk data. The platform ingests data from multiple security tools including vulnerability scanners, asset management systems, identity platforms, and threat intelligence sources. The platform uses a Cyber Risk Graph to unify vulnerabilities, assets, identities, misconfigurations, and threat intelligence data. It applies AI-driven analysis to identify patterns, relationships, and ownership gaps across exposure data. Brinqa provides contextual enrichment and reconciliation of conflicting risk signals to support prioritization decisions. The platform includes no-code workflow capabilities for automated routing and remediation tracking. The solution offers dashboards and reporting features with historical analysis capabilities. It supports compliance frameworks including NIST SP 800-53, PCI DSS, GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC 2, and EU CRA. Brinqa is positioned for complex enterprise environments across multiple industries including retail, banking, finance, insurance, technology, and utilities. The platform supports both IT and OT environments with visibility across on-premises and cloud infrastructure. The company has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms as a Niche Player focused on enterprise organizations.
