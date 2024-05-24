CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Axonius Exposure Management Description

Axonius Exposure Management is a platform that aggregates vulnerabilities, exposures, and misconfigurations across IT and security tools into a unified view. The platform provides continuous asset discovery to identify devices, software, identities, and infrastructure components across the environment. The system performs intelligent risk assessments by generating universal risk scores for assets and findings based on exposure, business impact, and exploitability. It enriches asset context by visualizing connections between vulnerable software, devices, identities, and infrastructure to understand the scope and impact of risks. The platform includes dynamic risk scoring capabilities that prioritize issues based on organizational capacity and risk tolerance. It offers streamlined remediation workflows to address identified exposures before they can be exploited. Axonius consolidates data from multiple security and IT management tools to eliminate silos and provide a comprehensive risk picture. The platform helps security teams identify hidden gaps, prioritize remediation efforts, and take action on the highest-impact security issues. The solution addresses various exposure types including vulnerable software, non-compliant devices, application misconfigurations, weak access controls, and public data access issues.

Axonius Exposure Management FAQ

Common questions about Axonius Exposure Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Axonius Exposure Management is Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools developed by Axonius. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Misconfiguration.

