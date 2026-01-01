ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management Description
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management is a platform that aggregates and correlates exposure data from security, infrastructure, and cloud tools into a centralized view. The platform supports integration with over 320 security tools to provide visibility across applications, cloud environments, and identity systems. The platform addresses fragmented visibility by consolidating vulnerability data, misconfigurations, and unknown assets across the attack surface. It correlates multiple risk factors including exploit likelihood, asset criticality, control gaps, and supply chain risk to prioritize exposures based on business impact. The platform includes an AI component called Anya that provides role-based insights, code repository intelligence, and remediation recommendations. It supports continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) workflows including discovery, prioritization, validation, and remediation tracking. ArmorCode offers bi-directional workflow integration with ticketing systems for automated ticket creation and tracking. The platform provides dashboards for measuring security posture and tracking remediation progress. It aims to reduce alert noise through intelligent correlation and filtering of security findings. The platform is designed for enterprise security teams managing complex, multi-cloud environments with diverse security tooling. It supports collaboration across security, development, and operations teams through shared visibility and workflow automation.
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management is Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface developed by ArmorCode. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Cloud Security.
