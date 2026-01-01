Balbix Vulnerability Management Logo

Balbix Vulnerability Management

AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Balbix Vulnerability Management Description

Balbix is a vulnerability and exposure management platform that provides continuous visibility across an organization's attack surface. The platform discovers and inventories assets, vulnerabilities, and security gaps in real-time. The system uses AI to prioritize vulnerabilities based on threat intelligence, exploitability, business impact, and existing security controls. It moves beyond traditional CVSS scoring by mapping exposures to attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to identify the most critical risks. Balbix detects multiple exposure types including CVEs, misconfigurations, failed security controls, end-of-life systems, and shadow IT. The platform includes automated remediation workflows and integrates with existing ticketing systems to streamline vulnerability response processes. The platform includes BIX, a generative AI assistant that helps reduce manual workload and communication overhead. Risk quantification capabilities translate technical vulnerabilities into financial impact metrics for business stakeholders. Balbix provides reporting and analytics features that track metrics such as mean time to remediate (MTTR) for critical and high-severity exposures. The platform consolidates security data from multiple sources into a unified dashboard for vulnerability management teams.

Balbix Vulnerability Management FAQ

Common questions about Balbix Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Balbix Vulnerability Management is AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation developed by Balbix. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Automation.

