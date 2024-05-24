Trend Micro Cyber Risk Exposure Management
Trend Micro Cyber Risk Exposure Management Description
Trend Micro Cyber Risk Exposure Management (CREM) is a platform that provides continuous visibility and management of cyber risk across enterprise environments. The solution is part of Trend Vision One and consolidates multiple security disciplines including External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability Risk Management (VRM), and Identity Security Posture into a unified platform. The platform operates through a lifecycle approach that includes asset discovery, risk prediction, prioritization, compliance management, risk quantification, and automated mitigation. It discovers assets across cloud services, devices, and APIs using real-time discovery and native telemetry combined with third-party integrations. CREM uses AI-powered asset profiling to identify hidden risks and eliminate blind spots. The platform maps discovered risks to critical assets and visualizes attack paths to identify potential exploitation opportunities. Risk scoring incorporates asset value, business criticality, and threat activity to prioritize remediation efforts. The solution provides compliance mapping to standards such as NIST, FedRAMP, and GDPR with automated audit-ready reporting. It includes cyber risk quantification capabilities to translate technical risks into financial terms for executive communication. Automated remediation is delivered through AI-guided playbooks and orchestrated actions across cloud, endpoints, and networks. The platform generates custom dashboards for stakeholders and provides benchmarking capabilities for security posture assessment.
