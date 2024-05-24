Sevco Exposure Assessment Platform Description

Sevco Exposure Assessment Platform is an exposure management solution that centralizes visibility across attack surfaces to identify and prioritize cyber risks. The platform is designed to support Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs. The platform provides asset intelligence capabilities that generate and maintain real-time inventory of devices, identities, software, vulnerabilities, and security controls. It processes approximately 3.5 billion asset attributes per day and utilizes integrations to automatically manage asset data. The vulnerability management component monitors relationships between vulnerabilities, assets, users, compensating controls, business context, and threat intelligence. The platform identifies assets with missing security controls and CVEs without patch agents. Cloud Security Posture Management functionality consolidates Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) findings including inventory, misconfigurations, permissioning, and vulnerabilities to address critical attack paths in cloud environments. Risk quantification features leverage intelligence from across the attack surface to rank critical exposures beyond CVEs, incorporating business-specific context. The platform includes mobilization and remediation capabilities for cross-functional remediation workflows and program health reporting. The platform is recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms.