Sevco Exposure Assessment Platform
Platform for exposure assessment, asset inventory, and vulnerability mgmt.
Sevco Exposure Assessment Platform
Platform for exposure assessment, asset inventory, and vulnerability mgmt.
Sevco Exposure Assessment Platform Description
Sevco Exposure Assessment Platform is an exposure management solution that centralizes visibility across attack surfaces to identify and prioritize cyber risks. The platform is designed to support Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs. The platform provides asset intelligence capabilities that generate and maintain real-time inventory of devices, identities, software, vulnerabilities, and security controls. It processes approximately 3.5 billion asset attributes per day and utilizes integrations to automatically manage asset data. The vulnerability management component monitors relationships between vulnerabilities, assets, users, compensating controls, business context, and threat intelligence. The platform identifies assets with missing security controls and CVEs without patch agents. Cloud Security Posture Management functionality consolidates Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) findings including inventory, misconfigurations, permissioning, and vulnerabilities to address critical attack paths in cloud environments. Risk quantification features leverage intelligence from across the attack surface to rank critical exposures beyond CVEs, incorporating business-specific context. The platform includes mobilization and remediation capabilities for cross-functional remediation workflows and program health reporting. The platform is recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms.
Sevco Exposure Assessment Platform FAQ
Common questions about Sevco Exposure Assessment Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sevco Exposure Assessment Platform is Platform for exposure assessment, asset inventory, and vulnerability mgmt. developed by Sevco Security. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping, CSPM.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox