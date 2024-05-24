Strobes AI-Driven Threat Exposure Management
AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform for vuln discovery & prioritization
Strobes AI-Driven Threat Exposure Management
AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform for vuln discovery & prioritization
Strobes AI-Driven Threat Exposure Management Description
Strobes AI-Driven Threat Exposure Management is a continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) platform that aggregates vulnerability data from multiple security scanning tools into a unified interface. The platform consolidates findings from SAST, DAST, CSPM, and container security scanners to provide centralized visibility across an organization's security posture. The system uses AI agents to analyze vulnerabilities and prioritize risks based on exploitability, impact, and asset value. It provides guided remediation workflows with step-by-step instructions to address identified security issues. The platform includes automated SLA tracking and monitoring capabilities that alert teams before compliance deadlines are missed. Strobes offers multiple integrated solutions within a single platform: Attack Surface Management for external asset discovery and mapping, Risk-Based Vulnerability Management focusing on the highest priority risks, Application Security Posture Management for secure development practices, and Penetration Testing as a Service for recurring and on-demand security assessments. The platform includes asset discovery and monitoring capabilities, automated vulnerability categorization, compliance reporting features, and integration with existing workflow tools. It tracks metrics such as Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR) to measure security operations effectiveness. The system is designed to scale from small organizations to enterprises managing thousands of assets and vulnerabilities.
Strobes AI-Driven Threat Exposure Management is developed by Strobes Security. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Automation.
