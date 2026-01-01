Safe Security Autonomous CTEM
Safe Security Autonomous CTEM
Safe Security Autonomous CTEM Description
Safe Security Autonomous CTEM is a Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform that manages exposure risk across enterprise environments. The platform provides unified visibility by ingesting data from multiple security tools and normalizing it with deduplication and business metadata enrichment. The system performs contextual prioritization using dynamic exposure scoring based on Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ), moving beyond traditional CVSS scoring. It incorporates AI-driven threat intelligence, control analysis, and attack path analysis to triage exposures according to risk appetite and financial loss thresholds. The platform includes exposure validation capabilities that assess attack success probability and estimate potential impact beyond initial footprints. It identifies remediation processes to reduce risk effectively. Automated remediation orchestration is handled through ITSM and messaging integrations, with playbook-based actions triggered by risk levels. The system tracks SLAs, escalations, and owner accountability in real time. The platform features multiple AI agents that automate various tasks including vendor communication, breach detection, questionnaire pre-population, contract analysis, and third-party discovery. These agents operate across vendor risk management and exposure management workflows. Dashboards and reporting capabilities provide executive views on security posture, trends, and remediation progress. The system auto-generates board reports and compliance snapshots, mapping exposures to frameworks including NIST, ISO 27001, and CIS.
