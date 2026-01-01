Siemba AISO Description

Siemba AISO is an AI-driven security officer that operates across Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platforms. The product transforms vulnerability and threat data into prioritized insights by analyzing multiple factors including exploitability, patchability, exposure, asset risk, threat intelligence, and business impact rather than relying solely on CVSS scores. AISO provides unified visibility across External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Vulnerability Assessment (VA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) modules. The system automatically correlates and contextualizes security data to help teams identify which threats require immediate attention. The platform tracks remediation metrics including Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR) trends, vulnerability aging patterns, and recurring security issues. It automatically tags findings with applicable compliance standards and risk categories for alignment with frameworks such as NIST, PCI, MITRE, and OWASP. AISO generates stakeholder-specific reports designed for different audiences including security operations teams, software developers, compliance teams, and executive leadership. The system integrates with ticketing platforms to push remediation actions directly into existing workflows.