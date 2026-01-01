Siemba AISO Logo

Siemba AISO

AI-powered security officer for CTEM platforms providing threat insights

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Siemba AISO Description

Siemba AISO is an AI-driven security officer that operates across Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platforms. The product transforms vulnerability and threat data into prioritized insights by analyzing multiple factors including exploitability, patchability, exposure, asset risk, threat intelligence, and business impact rather than relying solely on CVSS scores. AISO provides unified visibility across External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Vulnerability Assessment (VA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) modules. The system automatically correlates and contextualizes security data to help teams identify which threats require immediate attention. The platform tracks remediation metrics including Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR) trends, vulnerability aging patterns, and recurring security issues. It automatically tags findings with applicable compliance standards and risk categories for alignment with frameworks such as NIST, PCI, MITRE, and OWASP. AISO generates stakeholder-specific reports designed for different audiences including security operations teams, software developers, compliance teams, and executive leadership. The system integrates with ticketing platforms to push remediation actions directly into existing workflows.

Siemba AISO FAQ

Common questions about Siemba AISO including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Siemba AISO is AI-powered security officer for CTEM platforms providing threat insights developed by Siemba. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →