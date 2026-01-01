Bitsight Exposure Management Description

Bitsight Exposure Management is a platform that provides visibility into threats and exposures across an organization's digital infrastructure, including on-premises systems, cloud environments, and supply chain relationships. The platform combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution. The platform includes External Attack Surface Management (EASM) functionality that automatically maps digital footprints from day one, including shadow IT and third-party vendor risks. It identifies unknown assets and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on real-world impact. Continuous Monitoring capabilities provide visibility into vendor ecosystems and fourth-party vendors, enabling organizations to track supply chain risks beyond annual questionnaires. The platform uses objective evidence to support remediation efforts with third parties. Cyber Threat Intelligence functionality collects 7 million intelligence items daily from over 1,000 underground forums and marketplaces. AI-driven insights provide security teams with information about threat sources in under a minute, covering compromised credentials, vulnerabilities, ransomware, and adversaries. Security Performance Management features enable organizations to set goals and analyze performance using metrics based on their cybersecurity needs. Organizations can compare themselves against peer groups and drill down into specific areas of exposure. The platform includes governance and executive reporting capabilities that translate technical security metrics into business risk context for stakeholders and board communications.