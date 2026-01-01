Bitsight Exposure Management
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
Bitsight Exposure Management
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
Bitsight Exposure Management Description
Bitsight Exposure Management is a platform that provides visibility into threats and exposures across an organization's digital infrastructure, including on-premises systems, cloud environments, and supply chain relationships. The platform combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution. The platform includes External Attack Surface Management (EASM) functionality that automatically maps digital footprints from day one, including shadow IT and third-party vendor risks. It identifies unknown assets and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on real-world impact. Continuous Monitoring capabilities provide visibility into vendor ecosystems and fourth-party vendors, enabling organizations to track supply chain risks beyond annual questionnaires. The platform uses objective evidence to support remediation efforts with third parties. Cyber Threat Intelligence functionality collects 7 million intelligence items daily from over 1,000 underground forums and marketplaces. AI-driven insights provide security teams with information about threat sources in under a minute, covering compromised credentials, vulnerabilities, ransomware, and adversaries. Security Performance Management features enable organizations to set goals and analyze performance using metrics based on their cybersecurity needs. Organizations can compare themselves against peer groups and drill down into specific areas of exposure. The platform includes governance and executive reporting capabilities that translate technical security metrics into business risk context for stakeholders and board communications.
Bitsight Exposure Management FAQ
Common questions about Bitsight Exposure Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bitsight Exposure Management is Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains developed by Bitsight. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Continuous Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership