AI-powered TEM platform covering external, internal, cloud, code & web security.
AI-powered TEM platform covering external, internal, cloud, code & web security.
SafeHill SecureIQ is a Threat Exposure Management platform that consolidates multiple security testing and monitoring capabilities into a unified product suite. It is organized into five functional modules: Threat Exposure Management (SecureIQ): - External Attack Surface Monitoring - Continuous External Network Testing - Attack Path Prioritization Engine - Threat Intelligence Monitoring - Compliance Mapping & Assurance - Security Tool Integrations - Financial Exposure Analysis - Remediation Orchestration Internal Network (HygenIQ): - Internal Attack Surface Monitoring - Continuous Active Directory Audits - Continuous Internal Network Testing Cloud Security (HygenIQ Cloud): - Multi-Cloud Configuration Assessment - Security Misconfiguration Detection - Benchmark & Compliance Alignment - Automated Cloud Scanning Code Review (Helix): - Code Scanning SAST Automation - Sentinel: Autonomous Exposure Validation - Agentic AI Pentesting and Code Review Web Application & API (DynamIQ): - Continuous Agentic AI Web App Pentesting - Web Application DAST Automation - API Dynamic Security Testing - AI-Driven Runtime Validation The platform is designed to help organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security exposures across their external perimeter, internal network, cloud environments, source code, and web applications. It uses an AI-human hybrid engine to reduce alert noise and focus remediation efforts on the most critical attack paths.
Common questions about SafeHill SecureIQ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SafeHill SecureIQ is AI-powered TEM platform covering external, internal, cloud, code & web security, developed by SafeHill. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Continuous Testing, DAST.
SafeHill SecureIQ offers the following core capabilities:
SafeHill SecureIQ integrates natively with Jira, Zendesk, Splunk, Datadog, Slack, PagerDuty, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps. Integration support lets security teams connect SafeHill SecureIQ to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
SafeHill SecureIQ is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
SafeHill SecureIQ is built for security teams handling Attack Paths, Continuous Testing, DAST, Sast. It supports workflows including external attack surface monitoring, continuous external network testing, attack path prioritization engine. Teams typically adopt SafeHill SecureIQ when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/safehill-secureiq
SafeHill SecureIQ is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.safehill.com/secureiq/ or contact SafeHill directly.
Popular alternatives to SafeHill SecureIQ include:
Compare all SafeHill SecureIQ alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/safehill-secureiq
SafeHill SecureIQ is for security teams and organizations that need Attack Paths, Continuous Testing, DAST, Sast, AI Pentesting. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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