SafeHill SecureIQ Description

SafeHill SecureIQ is a Threat Exposure Management platform that consolidates multiple security testing and monitoring capabilities into a unified product suite. It is organized into five functional modules: Threat Exposure Management (SecureIQ): - External Attack Surface Monitoring - Continuous External Network Testing - Attack Path Prioritization Engine - Threat Intelligence Monitoring - Compliance Mapping & Assurance - Security Tool Integrations - Financial Exposure Analysis - Remediation Orchestration Internal Network (HygenIQ): - Internal Attack Surface Monitoring - Continuous Active Directory Audits - Continuous Internal Network Testing Cloud Security (HygenIQ Cloud): - Multi-Cloud Configuration Assessment - Security Misconfiguration Detection - Benchmark & Compliance Alignment - Automated Cloud Scanning Code Review (Helix): - Code Scanning SAST Automation - Sentinel: Autonomous Exposure Validation - Agentic AI Pentesting and Code Review Web Application & API (DynamIQ): - Continuous Agentic AI Web App Pentesting - Web Application DAST Automation - API Dynamic Security Testing - AI-Driven Runtime Validation The platform is designed to help organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security exposures across their external perimeter, internal network, cloud environments, source code, and web applications. It uses an AI-human hybrid engine to reduce alert noise and focus remediation efforts on the most critical attack paths.