Outpost24 Exposure Management Platform Description

The Outpost24 Exposure Management Platform is a unified platform that provides continuous monitoring of organizational attack surfaces and vulnerability management capabilities. The platform identifies vulnerabilities and provides actionable insights for assessing and prioritizing threats based on business impact. The platform supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs, enabling organizations to systematically address and enhance remediation priorities. It offers continuous discovery of assets connected to the organization, tracking and mapping them across the attack surface. The platform includes External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capabilities with a dashboard for real-time visibility. It performs non-intrusive continuous discovery to maintain a consistent view of the attack surface. The system provides context-aware risk scoring to prioritize business-critical vulnerabilities. The platform consolidates multiple security programs into a single interface, providing a unified view of risk across the organization. It includes workflows designed to reduce manual coordination of security scans and supports integration of penetration testing on discovered assets. Additional capabilities include intelligence on leaked credentials associated with organizational domains, customizable alerting and reporting, and integration options with external systems. The platform requires no on-premises installation for deployment.