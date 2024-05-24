Tidal Cyber Defensive Stack Optimization Description

Tidal Cyber Defensive Stack Optimization is a platform that helps security architects manage and optimize their security tool stack based on sector-specific threat profiles. The platform addresses challenges in understanding tool capabilities, configurations, and coverage across the organization. The solution maps the coverage of existing security tools and configurations against the organization's threat profile. It analyzes the security stack to determine the unique value each tool provides, identifies areas where tools overlap or create redundancies, and highlights gaps in coverage. The platform provides visibility into what existing tools are doing and how they can be better configured for protection. It automates the process of defensive stack optimization by using threat intelligence specific to the organization's sector as a baseline for analysis. Security architects can use the platform to assess how configuration changes might improve coverage, evaluate new tools against threats of concern, and make data-driven decisions about security investments. The solution helps organizations optimize resources by focusing on actual threats rather than generic security concerns. The platform maintains centralized tracking of tool information and capabilities, ensuring that knowledge about the security stack persists independent of individual team members. It provides recommendations for achieving optimization through configuration changes, new tool acquisitions, or retirement of redundant tools.