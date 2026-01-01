Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure
Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end
Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure
Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end
Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure Description
Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure is a threat exposure management platform that implements Gartner's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework across five stages: scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization. The platform combines exposure assessment and breach and attack simulation capabilities in a unified solution. The platform orchestrates security scans across multiple vulnerability management tools and ingests results for de-duplication, normalization, and correlation. It provides asset discovery and vulnerability detection from code to cloud environments. The prioritization engine reduces vulnerabilities to the top 3% that represent imminent risk based on threat intelligence, exploitability, and business context. Uni5 Xposure includes adversarial exposure validation through breach and attack simulation to test security controls and identify exploitable attack paths. The platform provides a unified view of cyber risks across the attack surface with actionable remediation pathways. The solution integrates with existing security and IT operations tools and is supported by HiveForce Labs, which provides threat intelligence for identifying immediate cyber risks. The platform addresses use cases including attack surface management, multi-environment security scanning, exposure assessment, security intelligence, vulnerability prioritization, and security control validation.
Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure FAQ
Common questions about Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure is Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end developed by Hive Pro. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Attack Surface Mapping, Breach Simulation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership