Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure is a threat exposure management platform that implements Gartner's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework across five stages: scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization. The platform combines exposure assessment and breach and attack simulation capabilities in a unified solution. The platform orchestrates security scans across multiple vulnerability management tools and ingests results for de-duplication, normalization, and correlation. It provides asset discovery and vulnerability detection from code to cloud environments. The prioritization engine reduces vulnerabilities to the top 3% that represent imminent risk based on threat intelligence, exploitability, and business context. Uni5 Xposure includes adversarial exposure validation through breach and attack simulation to test security controls and identify exploitable attack paths. The platform provides a unified view of cyber risks across the attack surface with actionable remediation pathways. The solution integrates with existing security and IT operations tools and is supported by HiveForce Labs, which provides threat intelligence for identifying immediate cyber risks. The platform addresses use cases including attack surface management, multi-environment security scanning, exposure assessment, security intelligence, vulnerability prioritization, and security control validation.

Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure is Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end developed by Hive Pro. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Attack Surface Mapping, Breach Simulation.

