IONIX External Exposure Management Description

IONIX External Exposure Management is a platform designed to identify, validate, and remediate external security exposures across an organization's attack surface. The platform provides visibility into exposed assets, including vendor-managed infrastructure and digital dependencies. The solution uses machine learning-based discovery to map external assets and identify potential vulnerabilities by correlating asset information with National Vulnerability Database (NVD) data. It performs security assessments examining IT hygiene, open ports, and misconfigurations. IONIX validates exposures through non-intrusive security testing to distinguish actual exploitable vulnerabilities from theoretical risks. The platform prioritizes validated risks using clustering based on choke points, assets, and teams, incorporating factors such as blast radius, exploitability, and threat intelligence. The remediation workflow streamlines validated findings to appropriate teams through integrated workflows. The platform includes Active Protection capabilities for automatic risk mitigation. It provides analysis of security dimensions and generates clear action items to reduce mean time to remediation (MTTR). The platform addresses the challenge of managing risks across digital supply chains and vendor-managed assets, providing organizations with comprehensive external attack surface visibility and validated prioritization to focus remediation efforts on high-impact exploitable vulnerabilities.

IONIX External Exposure Management is External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & remediating exposures developed by IONIX. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Exposure Management.

