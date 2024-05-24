Tanium Exposure Management Description

Tanium Exposure Management is a vulnerability and compliance management platform that provides continuous monitoring and remediation capabilities across endpoints and containerized cloud workloads. The platform scans IT estates for vulnerability and compliance gaps, delivering results in minutes without network strain. The solution consolidates risk data to monitor for generic and custom organizational issues, providing real-time risk scores for individual endpoints and entire organizations. It enables teams to discover and compare the impact potential of risks, including endpoint criticality and lateral movement risk, while benchmarking scores against peers. The platform includes integrated remediation tools that allow teams to pivot between risk assessment and remediation using a single dataset. It supports applying controls to managed and unmanaged endpoints as well as Kubernetes and Kubernetes-based clusters. Remediation actions can be validated against risk scores in real time. Tanium Cloud Workloads capability extends coverage to containerized environments, offering image registry visibility, vulnerability scanning, runtime container analysis with rogue container identification, and Kubernetes runtime policy enforcement. The platform provides a shared dataset and workspace for multiple teams to collaborate on vulnerability and compliance response. It supports both IT operations and security teams through a unified platform architecture.