Top picks: Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform, Agilicus, QuantLayer Secure Remote Access — plus 45 more compared.Network Security
Evaluating Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine alternatives comes down to matching Network Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is a commercial Zero Trust Network Access tool developed by Primary. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform, Agilicus, QuantLayer Secure Remote Access, GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture, and Threatmatic Zero Trust Edge. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Zero Trust platform with dynamic access controls and posture monitoring.
Shares 4 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine: Least Privilege, RBAC, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine: RBAC, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, MFA +1 more
Passwordless, identity-first ZTNA replacing VPNs with per-resource access control.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine: Least Privilege, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, MFA +1 more
SaaS platform providing zero trust network access for secure remote access
Shares 3 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine: ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, SSO
ZTNA platform with microsegmentation, VPN replacement, and GenAI analytics.
Shares 3 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine: Least Privilege, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture
ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.
Shares 3 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine: Encryption, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture
Zero-open-port remote access via cryptographic identity-first connectivity.
Shares 3 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine: Encryption, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
Zero Trust platform with dynamic access controls and posture monitoring.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Passwordless, identity-first ZTNA replacing VPNs with per-resource access control.
SaaS platform providing zero trust network access for secure remote access
ZTNA platform with microsegmentation, VPN replacement, and GenAI analytics.
ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.
Zero-open-port remote access via cryptographic identity-first connectivity.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
Zero trust network access solution for secure remote access to private apps
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
Browser-based secure access to SaaS apps and servers with SSO, MFA, and DLP.
Secure RDP access via ZTNA and centralized BitLocker mgmt for Windows.
ZTNA solution for remote access VPN replacement with data protection
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for SMBs providing secure remote access to resources
Clientless ZTNA solution for secure app access on managed, unmanaged, and BYOD.
ZTNA platform replacing VPNs with direct, policy-driven encrypted connectivity.
NAC-based ZTNA enforcing continuous access across campus, remote, and cloud.
All-in-one Zero Trust platform with ZTNA, PAM, DAM, and data privacy modules.
Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control
ZTNA platform for secure remote access replacing VPNs with zero-trust controls
Clientless secure remote access platform with Zero Trust architecture
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
Endian Switchboard is a centralized management platform that provides zero-trust security, secure remote access, and network monitoring for IT and OT environments through microsegmentation and identity management.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure app access without VPNs
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
Cloud-native ZTNA solution for secure remote access to apps and resources
Zero trust security architecture for private 5G network deployments
ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure
Cloud-based ZTNA solution replacing legacy VPNs with zero-trust remote access
Remote access security solution with phishing-resistant MFA and device trust
Certificate-based ZTNA using dynamic PKI and real-time context signals
Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption
ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access
Cloud-native secure connectivity solution for cloud, on-premise, and mobile access
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
OT edge gateway for zero trust remote access and IIoT data streaming.
Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments.
DNS-based security agent extending corporate protection to remote workers.
VPN-alternative SDP providing zero-trust secure remote access via USB key.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Google's zero trust implementation for secure access without VPN
Zero Trust access platform for secure remote access to applications and networks
Zero Trust Network Access platform for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid apps
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control to apps and resources
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications
API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security
ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine.
The most popular alternatives to Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine include Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform, Agilicus, QuantLayer Secure Remote Access, GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture, and Threatmatic Zero Trust Edge. These Zero Trust Network Access tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine listed on CybersecTools, all within the Zero Trust Network Access category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is a commercial Zero Trust Network Access tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is a Zero Trust Network Access tool within the broader Network Security category. It is used by security professionals for zero trust network access capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.