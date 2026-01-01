Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.

Key features: Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers, Identity Aware Web Application Firewall (iWAF), Zero Trust remote desktop (RDP) access

Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine : RBAC, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, MFA +1 more