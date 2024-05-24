AWS Verified Access
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
AWS Verified Access Description
AWS Verified Access is a cloud security service that implements zero trust principles for secure application access without requiring a VPN. The service provides a way to establish secure connections to applications based on user identity and device security posture rather than network location. It enables organizations to enforce fine-grained access controls and security policies for their cloud-based resources. AWS Verified Access evaluates each access request against defined security policies before granting access to applications. This approach helps organizations reduce their attack surface by eliminating broad network access and implementing the principle of least privilege. The service integrates with existing identity providers and can assess device security status before allowing connections. It provides a consistent security model across cloud environments while maintaining detailed access logs for compliance and security monitoring. As part of AWS's cloud security portfolio, Verified Access helps organizations transition from traditional perimeter-based security models to a more modern zero trust architecture where trust is never assumed and must be continuously verified.
