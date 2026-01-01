ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.

Key features: Direct device-to-resource encrypted tunneling without backhauling through middleman networks, On-device policy enforcement for authentication, encryption, and access control, Distributed Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with on-device web filtering, Network segmentation via policy engine supporting overlapping IP address spaces, WireGuard-based encryption with private keys stored only in customer infrastructure

Shares 5 capabilities with NoPorts : Encryption, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, Private Networks +1 more