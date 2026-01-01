Top picks: Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access, Threatmatic Zero Trust Edge, QuantLayer Secure Remote Access — plus 45 more compared.Network Security
Evaluating NoPorts alternatives comes down to matching Network Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
NoPorts is a commercial Zero Trust Network Access tool developed by Atsign. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access, Threatmatic Zero Trust Edge, QuantLayer Secure Remote Access, GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture, and Pomerium Pomerium Zero. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to NoPorts, including their key features and shared capabilities.
ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.
Shares 5 capabilities with NoPorts: Encryption, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, Private Networks +1 more
ZTNA platform with microsegmentation, VPN replacement, and GenAI analytics.
Shares 4 capabilities with NoPorts: ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, Private Networks, Microsegmentation
Passwordless, identity-first ZTNA replacing VPNs with per-resource access control.
Shares 5 capabilities with NoPorts: SSH, ZTNA, Authentication, Remote Access +1 more
SaaS platform providing zero trust network access for secure remote access
Shares 3 capabilities with NoPorts: ZTNA, Remote Access, Zero Trust Architecture
Clientless secure remote access platform with Zero Trust architecture
Shares 3 capabilities with NoPorts: SSH, ZTNA, Remote Access
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications
Shares 3 capabilities with NoPorts: ZTNA, Remote Access, Microsegmentation
ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access
Shares 3 capabilities with NoPorts: ZTNA, Remote Access, Microsegmentation
Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments.
Shares 3 capabilities with NoPorts: ZTNA, Remote Access, Microsegmentation
ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.
ZTNA platform with microsegmentation, VPN replacement, and GenAI analytics.
Passwordless, identity-first ZTNA replacing VPNs with per-resource access control.
SaaS platform providing zero trust network access for secure remote access
Clientless secure remote access platform with Zero Trust architecture
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications
ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access
Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments.
ZTNA platform replacing VPNs with direct, policy-driven encrypted connectivity.
Open-source WireGuard-based ZTNA platform for secure resource access.
Zero Trust policy engine for enterprise user, device, data & network security.
Zero Trust platform with dynamic access controls and posture monitoring.
Identity-driven access platform for infrastructure without VPNs or passwords
Browser-based secure access to SaaS apps and servers with SSO, MFA, and DLP.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
Zero Trust access platform for secure remote access to applications and networks
Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control
ZTNA platform for secure remote access replacing VPNs with zero-trust controls
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control to apps and resources
Endian Switchboard is a centralized management platform that provides zero-trust security, secure remote access, and network monitoring for IT and OT environments through microsegmentation and identity management.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
ZTNA solution for remote access VPN replacement with data protection
Cloud-native ZTNA solution for secure remote access to apps and resources
ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for SMBs providing secure remote access to resources
Cloud-based ZTNA solution replacing legacy VPNs with zero-trust remote access
Secure remote access solution for cyber-physical systems (CPS)
Remote access security solution with phishing-resistant MFA and device trust
ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications
Clientless ZTNA solution for secure app access on managed, unmanaged, and BYOD.
Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption
Cloud-native secure connectivity solution for cloud, on-premise, and mobile access
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
Zero-trust, post-quantum secure connectivity for mission-critical environments.
DNS-based security agent extending corporate protection to remote workers.
NAC-based ZTNA enforcing continuous access across campus, remote, and cloud.
Secure remote access agent for legacy OT/BMS desktop apps via Neeve portal.
Hides VPN infrastructure from the internet, exposing it only to auth'd users.
VPN-alternative SDP providing zero-trust secure remote access via USB key.
Secure RDP access via ZTNA and centralized BitLocker mgmt for Windows.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
All-in-one Zero Trust platform with ZTNA, PAM, DAM, and data privacy modules.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Zero trust network access solution for secure remote access to private apps
Google's zero trust implementation for secure access without VPN
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
Zero Trust Network Access platform for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid apps
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to NoPorts.
The most popular alternatives to NoPorts include Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access, Threatmatic Zero Trust Edge, QuantLayer Secure Remote Access, GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture, and Pomerium Pomerium Zero. These Zero Trust Network Access tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to NoPorts listed on CybersecTools, all within the Zero Trust Network Access category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
NoPorts is a commercial Zero Trust Network Access tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
NoPorts is a Zero Trust Network Access tool within the broader Network Security category. It is used by security professionals for zero trust network access capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.