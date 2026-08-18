Zero-open-port remote access via cryptographic identity-first connectivity.
Zero-open-port remote access via cryptographic identity-first connectivity.
Atsign NoPorts is a remote access and application connectivity solution that enables encrypted connections to existing infrastructure without requiring open inbound ports on protected assets. How it works: - Protected assets and authorized participants authenticate using unique cryptographic keys - Connections are coordinated through the Atsign Platform's secure transport layer using outbound-initiated communication - Authorized users, applications, or systems gain direct, end-to-end encrypted access to specific permitted services Key characteristics: - No inbound listening ports are opened on protected assets, eliminating the network-level attack surface that traditional remote access methods expose - Access is identity-first rather than network-location-based, meaning access control is tied to cryptographic identity rather than IP addresses or firewall rules - Connections are outbound-initiated from all protected assets, which reduces friction when operating across third-party, partner, or restrictive networks (e.g., medical facilities, remote operational sites) - Replaces or reduces reliance on traditional VPNs, bastion hosts, reverse proxies, and recurring firewall modifications What NoPorts does not do: - It does not claim to fix vulnerabilities inside the systems it connects to - It focuses specifically on reducing exposure at the connectivity layer Use cases include: - Secure remote access to servers, applications, databases, and operational systems - Connectivity across cloud, customer, partner, and remote networks - Access in environments where firewall changes or VPN negotiations are impractical NoPorts runs on the Atsign Platform and is designed to work with existing infrastructure without requiring major system re-architecture.
Common questions about NoPorts including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NoPorts is Zero-open-port remote access via cryptographic identity-first connectivity, developed by Atsign. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with ZTNA, Remote Access, Zero Trust Architecture.
NoPorts offers the following core capabilities:
NoPorts is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize network security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
NoPorts is built for security teams handling ZTNA, Remote Access, Zero Trust Architecture, Encryption. It supports workflows including no inbound listening ports required on protected assets, cryptographic identity-based authentication for all participants, end-to-end encrypted sessions between authorized parties. Teams typically adopt NoPorts when they need to network security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/noports
NoPorts is a commercial Network Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.atsign.com/products/noports or contact Atsign directly.
Popular alternatives to NoPorts include:
Compare all NoPorts alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/noports
NoPorts is for security teams and organizations that need ZTNA, Remote Access, Zero Trust Architecture, Encryption, SSH. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Network Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/network-security
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