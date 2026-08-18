NoPorts Description

Atsign NoPorts is a remote access and application connectivity solution that enables encrypted connections to existing infrastructure without requiring open inbound ports on protected assets. How it works: - Protected assets and authorized participants authenticate using unique cryptographic keys - Connections are coordinated through the Atsign Platform's secure transport layer using outbound-initiated communication - Authorized users, applications, or systems gain direct, end-to-end encrypted access to specific permitted services Key characteristics: - No inbound listening ports are opened on protected assets, eliminating the network-level attack surface that traditional remote access methods expose - Access is identity-first rather than network-location-based, meaning access control is tied to cryptographic identity rather than IP addresses or firewall rules - Connections are outbound-initiated from all protected assets, which reduces friction when operating across third-party, partner, or restrictive networks (e.g., medical facilities, remote operational sites) - Replaces or reduces reliance on traditional VPNs, bastion hosts, reverse proxies, and recurring firewall modifications What NoPorts does not do: - It does not claim to fix vulnerabilities inside the systems it connects to - It focuses specifically on reducing exposure at the connectivity layer Use cases include: - Secure remote access to servers, applications, databases, and operational systems - Connectivity across cloud, customer, partner, and remote networks - Access in environments where firewall changes or VPN negotiations are impractical NoPorts runs on the Atsign Platform and is designed to work with existing infrastructure without requiring major system re-architecture.