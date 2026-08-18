Zero Trust policy engine for enterprise user, device, data & network security.
Zero Trust policy engine for enterprise user, device, data & network security.
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is a security platform built around the seven pillars of Zero Trust architecture, designed for enterprises and government entities. It enforces continuous verification, granular access control, and data protection across users, devices, applications, data, and network environments. User & Access Management: - Continuous authentication and re-validation via workflow-based policies - SAML and SSO integration for federated identity - MFA support including Email, SMS, TOTP, and DuoSecurity - RBAC for least-privilege access control - ReCAPTCHA for bot/human distinction - Audit records for user activity monitoring Device Security: - Device inventory, blocking, and remote wipe capabilities - Device approval workflows and policy enforcement - External MDM integration and centralized device management - Real-time device security status monitoring Data Protection: - AES 256-bit encryption for data at rest - SSE-CPK and SSE-KMS support - SSL/TLS for data in transit - Zero Trust file sharing with granular folder and file permissions - Custom DLP rules for limiting and managing file access - Digital Rights Management including secure viewer, permission revocation, and download limits - Automated content classification with OCR support - Metadata tagging and retention policies - NTFS permissions integration Network & Environment: - Air-gapped network configuration supporting NIPR, SIPR, and JWICS - Multi-tenancy support - Network segmentation and isolation Automation & Orchestration: - AI-driven automated security response - Allow and disallow access lists - Workflow automation for device and access blocking Visibility & Analytics: - Audit trail and message log with archival and search - Alerts, notifications, and custom reports - SIEM integration
Common questions about Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is Zero Trust policy engine for enterprise user, device, data & network security, developed by Primary. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust Architecture, RBAC, MFA.
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine offers the following core capabilities:
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine integrates natively with SAML, SSO, DuoSecurity, TOTP, External MDM, SSE-CPK, SSE-KMS, NTFS, SIEM, ReCAPTCHA. Integration support lets security teams connect Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize network security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is built for security teams handling Zero Trust Architecture, RBAC, MFA, ZTNA. It supports workflows including continuous user authentication and re-validation via policy-based workflows, rbac for least-privilege and fine-grained access control, mfa support (email, sms, totp, duosecurity). Teams typically adopt Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine when they need to network security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-zero-trust-policy-engine
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is a commercial Network Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://primary.ai/zero-trust-pillars or contact Primary directly.
Popular alternatives to Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine include:
Compare all Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-zero-trust-policy-engine
Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is for security teams and organizations that need Zero Trust Architecture, RBAC, MFA, ZTNA, Encryption. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Network Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/network-security
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