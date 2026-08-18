Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine Description

Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine is a security platform built around the seven pillars of Zero Trust architecture, designed for enterprises and government entities. It enforces continuous verification, granular access control, and data protection across users, devices, applications, data, and network environments. User & Access Management: - Continuous authentication and re-validation via workflow-based policies - SAML and SSO integration for federated identity - MFA support including Email, SMS, TOTP, and DuoSecurity - RBAC for least-privilege access control - ReCAPTCHA for bot/human distinction - Audit records for user activity monitoring Device Security: - Device inventory, blocking, and remote wipe capabilities - Device approval workflows and policy enforcement - External MDM integration and centralized device management - Real-time device security status monitoring Data Protection: - AES 256-bit encryption for data at rest - SSE-CPK and SSE-KMS support - SSL/TLS for data in transit - Zero Trust file sharing with granular folder and file permissions - Custom DLP rules for limiting and managing file access - Digital Rights Management including secure viewer, permission revocation, and download limits - Automated content classification with OCR support - Metadata tagging and retention policies - NTFS permissions integration Network & Environment: - Air-gapped network configuration supporting NIPR, SIPR, and JWICS - Multi-tenancy support - Network segmentation and isolation Automation & Orchestration: - AI-driven automated security response - Allow and disallow access lists - Workflow automation for device and access blocking Visibility & Analytics: - Audit trail and message log with archival and search - Alerts, notifications, and custom reports - SIEM integration