Top picks: Threatmatic Zero Trust Edge, Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine, Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access — plus 45 more compared.Network Security
Evaluating Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform alternatives comes down to matching Network Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform is a commercial Zero Trust Network Access tool developed by Zerac. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Threatmatic Zero Trust Edge, Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine, Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access, BBT.live BeTNA, and NoPorts. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
ZTNA platform with microsegmentation, VPN replacement, and GenAI analytics.
Shares 6 capabilities with Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform: Least Privilege, ZTNA, SASE, Zero Trust Architecture +2 more
Zero Trust policy engine for enterprise user, device, data & network security.
Shares 4 capabilities with Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform: Least Privilege, RBAC, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture
ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.
Shares 4 capabilities with Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform: ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
Shares 3 capabilities with Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform: ZTNA, SASE, Microsegmentation
Zero-open-port remote access via cryptographic identity-first connectivity.
Shares 3 capabilities with Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform: ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, Microsegmentation
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
Zero trust network access solution for secure remote access to private apps
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
ZTNA platform with microsegmentation, VPN replacement, and GenAI analytics.
Zero Trust policy engine for enterprise user, device, data & network security.
ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
Zero-open-port remote access via cryptographic identity-first connectivity.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
Zero trust network access solution for secure remote access to private apps
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
SaaS platform providing zero trust network access for secure remote access
ZTNA platform for secure remote access replacing VPNs with zero-trust controls
Certificate-based ZTNA using dynamic PKI and real-time context signals
Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption
ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access
Network security solution with segmentation, encryption, and secure remote access.
OT edge gateway for zero trust remote access and IIoT data streaming.
Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments.
NAC-based ZTNA enforcing continuous access across campus, remote, and cloud.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control to apps and resources
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for SMBs providing secure remote access to resources
Identity-based zero trust network connectivity platform built on OpenZiti
ZTNA platform replacing VPNs with direct, policy-driven encrypted connectivity.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Passwordless, identity-first ZTNA replacing VPNs with per-resource access control.
All-in-one Zero Trust platform with ZTNA, PAM, DAM, and data privacy modules.
Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure.
Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control
Clientless secure remote access platform with Zero Trust architecture
Zero Trust Network Access platform for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid apps
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
Endian Switchboard is a centralized management platform that provides zero-trust security, secure remote access, and network monitoring for IT and OT environments through microsegmentation and identity management.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure app access without VPNs
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
ZTNA solution for remote access VPN replacement with data protection
Cloud-native ZTNA solution for secure remote access to apps and resources
Zero trust security architecture for private 5G network deployments
ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure
Cloud-based ZTNA solution replacing legacy VPNs with zero-trust remote access
Remote access security solution with phishing-resistant MFA and device trust
Clientless ZTNA solution for secure app access on managed, unmanaged, and BYOD.
Zero trust security mesh platform for access control and asset protection
Zero Trust remote access solution for OT and cyber-physical systems
Identity-aware network security integrating CrowdStrike endpoint risk scores
DNS-based security agent extending corporate protection to remote workers.
VPN-alternative SDP providing zero-trust secure remote access via USB key.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Google's zero trust implementation for secure access without VPN
Zero Trust access platform for secure remote access to applications and networks
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform include Threatmatic Zero Trust Edge, Primary Zero Trust Policy Engine, Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access, BBT.live BeTNA, and NoPorts. These Zero Trust Network Access tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Zero Trust Network Access category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform is a commercial Zero Trust Network Access tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform is a Zero Trust Network Access tool within the broader Network Security category. It is used by security professionals for zero trust network access capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.