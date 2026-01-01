ZTNA platform with microsegmentation, VPN replacement, and GenAI analytics.

Key features: Policy-driven ZTNA enforcement on endpoints, QSChannel™ VPN replacement for secure private/cloud/untrusted network connectivity, Cloudiffusion™ for workforce-to-datacenter/cloud connectivity with continuous verification, Application and user identity-based least-privilege policy management, Microsegmentation zone creation and scaling

Shares 6 capabilities with Zerac Zero Trust Security Platform : Least Privilege, ZTNA, SASE, Zero Trust Architecture +2 more