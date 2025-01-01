Loading...
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions for secure remote access based on zero trust principles, replacing traditional VPNs with granular access controls.
Explore 17 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
Endian Switchboard is a centralized management platform that provides zero-trust security, secure remote access, and network monitoring for IT and OT environments through microsegmentation and identity management.
Endian Secure Digital Platform provides integrated cybersecurity solutions for IT and OT environments through management tools, security gateways, and endpoint connectivity components.
A multi-module platform that enables organizations to implement Zero Trust Architecture through integrated security hardening, privileged access management, asset management, and vulnerability management capabilities.
Jamf Connect is an identity and access management solution that provides cloud-based authentication, password synchronization, and Zero Trust Network Access for Mac and mobile devices.
NordLayer ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides identity-based access controls and network segmentation to secure applications and resources regardless of user location.
Netskope One Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that replaces VPNs with secure, context-aware access to private applications and resources.
Venn creates secure enclaves on unmanaged BYOD devices using Blue Border™ technology to visually separate and encrypt work applications and data from personal use.
Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure.
Appgate SDP is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure, context-aware access to resources across hybrid environments while eliminating traditional VPN limitations.
An enterprise resilience platform providing self-healing security solutions for endpoints, applications, and network access with firmware-embedded technology to ensure systems remain visible, connected, and protected.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a ZTNA solution that provides secure, identity-based access to private applications without exposing the network.
WireGuard is a fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography, designed for ease of use and performance.
aws-gate is a tool that enables secure connections to AWS EC2 instances through AWS Systems Manager Session Manager without requiring SSH keys or direct network access.
An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.
A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms
Set up your own IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec, and IKEv2.
An open source, self-hosted implementation of the Tailscale control server.
