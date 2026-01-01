Top picks: Strike48 Platform, Kindo Swarm, Kindo Platform — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Kindo alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Kindo is a commercial Security Orchestration Automation and Response tool developed by Kindo. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Strike48 Platform, Kindo Swarm, Kindo Platform, Surf Platform, and Spharaka Spectrum™. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Kindo, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
Shares 4 capabilities with Kindo: Security Orchestration, Generative AI, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
AI security orchestration platform that counters AI-driven attack campaigns.
Shares 6 capabilities with Kindo: Security Orchestration, Playbooks, Generative AI, AI SOC +2 more
Agentic AI platform for SOC, IR, vuln mgmt, and security ops automation.
Shares 5 capabilities with Kindo: Red Team, Security Orchestration, Playbooks, AI SOC +1 more
AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation.
Shares 5 capabilities with Kindo: Security Orchestration, Playbooks, Generative AI, AI SOC +1 more
AI-powered SOC platform automating alert triage, investigation, and response.
Shares 4 capabilities with Kindo: Security Orchestration, Playbooks, Hunting, AI SOC
Agentic security orchestration platform unifying tools across fragmented SOC environments.
Shares 4 capabilities with Kindo: Security Orchestration, Playbooks, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
Agentic security platform automating detection, investigation, and remediation end-to-end.
Shares 3 capabilities with Kindo: Security Orchestration, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts.
Shares 3 capabilities with Kindo: Playbooks, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
AI security orchestration platform that counters AI-driven attack campaigns.
Agentic AI platform for SOC, IR, vuln mgmt, and security ops automation.
AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation.
AI-powered SOC platform automating alert triage, investigation, and response.
Agentic security orchestration platform unifying tools across fragmented SOC environments.
Agentic security platform automating detection, investigation, and remediation end-to-end.
Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts.
AI security analyst tool that guides teams through security investigations.
Agentic AI platform that automates security alert triage and investigation.
AI SOC platform for autonomous & assisted security alert investigation.
AI-driven autonomous security investigation agent by Legion Security.
AI agent platform automating SOC alert triage, investigation, and NIS2 compliance.
AI-driven unified SecOps platform for threat detection, triage, and response.
Sovereign Agentic AI SOC platform automating alert investigations with explainable AI.
AI-driven SOAR platform for automated incident response & threat detection
AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation
AI-native autonomous SOC platform for threat detection and response
AI-powered cyber incident response platform for training, orchestration & mgmt
Unified SOAR platform for centralized security management and automation
Built-in SOAR platform for automated threat detection, investigation & response
AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management
Agentic AI platform for autonomous, end-to-end enterprise security risk reduction.
AI-powered security operations platform for autonomous alert triage & response
SOAR platform for automating and orchestrating incident response workflows
Incident management platform with automation, workflows, and playbooks
Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response
SOAR platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response
AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
SOAR platform for automating incident management and response processes
LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation.
Agentic AI platform for autonomous SOC ops, alert correlation & threat response.
Open-source event-driven automation platform for IT, DevOps & security ops.
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging
AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows
AI-powered security platform that correlates signals & automates actions
Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale.
SOAR platform automating threat detection, incident response, and workflows
SOAR platform for automating SOC operations and incident response workflows
Automates risk discovery, notification, and remediation across security tools
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation
SOAR platform with SIEM, UEBA, CTI, and DFIR capabilities for SOC automation
Automated threat response platform with playbooks for containment & remediation
AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation
AI SOC agents platform automating threat investigation & incident triage.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Kindo.
The most popular alternatives to Kindo include Strike48 Platform, Kindo Swarm, Kindo Platform, Surf Platform, and Spharaka Spectrum™. These Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Kindo listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Orchestration Automation and Response category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Kindo is a commercial Security Orchestration Automation and Response tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Kindo is a Security Orchestration Automation and Response tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for security orchestration automation and response capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.