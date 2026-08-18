Kindo Swarm Description

Kindo Swarm is an AI-powered security orchestration platform that mirrors the architecture of modern AI-driven attack campaigns and deploys defensive countermeasures against them. The platform is built around what Kindo calls an "AI-Powered Operations Harness" - a defensive equivalent to the LLM-based consoles used by AI threat actors. It connects AI agents to an organization's existing security stack and executes governed, auditable workflows in response to detected threats. Core architecture: - An orchestration layer that connects a user-selected LLM (GPT-4, Claude, or Kindo's own security-tuned "Deep Hat" model) to defensive security tools - A natural language terminal interface for issuing commands that are routed to appropriate tools and workflows - Integration with existing security stack components including SIEM, email gateways, EDR, identity providers, and ticketing systems - Enforced tool permissions, policy controls, and audit-grade logging at every step The platform is structured around five attack/defense phases that mirror the stages of an AI-driven attack campaign: - Launch and Orchestration - Recon, Lure and Phish - Cloud and Mailbox Exploitation - Payload and Final Delivery - Continuous Campaign Loop For each attack phase, Kindo provides a corresponding defensive workflow that ingests signals from connected tools, correlates them, and coordinates a response. The platform is designed to match the speed and autonomy of AI-powered adversaries by automating defensive actions across the security stack. The product targets enterprise security operations teams facing AI-assisted attack campaigns, including autonomous phishing, credential harvesting, cloud exploitation, and continuous adaptive campaigns.