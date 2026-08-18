AI security orchestration platform that counters AI-driven attack campaigns.
AI security orchestration platform that counters AI-driven attack campaigns.
Kindo Swarm is an AI-powered security orchestration platform that mirrors the architecture of modern AI-driven attack campaigns and deploys defensive countermeasures against them. The platform is built around what Kindo calls an "AI-Powered Operations Harness" - a defensive equivalent to the LLM-based consoles used by AI threat actors. It connects AI agents to an organization's existing security stack and executes governed, auditable workflows in response to detected threats. Core architecture: - An orchestration layer that connects a user-selected LLM (GPT-4, Claude, or Kindo's own security-tuned "Deep Hat" model) to defensive security tools - A natural language terminal interface for issuing commands that are routed to appropriate tools and workflows - Integration with existing security stack components including SIEM, email gateways, EDR, identity providers, and ticketing systems - Enforced tool permissions, policy controls, and audit-grade logging at every step The platform is structured around five attack/defense phases that mirror the stages of an AI-driven attack campaign: - Launch and Orchestration - Recon, Lure and Phish - Cloud and Mailbox Exploitation - Payload and Final Delivery - Continuous Campaign Loop For each attack phase, Kindo provides a corresponding defensive workflow that ingests signals from connected tools, correlates them, and coordinates a response. The platform is designed to match the speed and autonomy of AI-powered adversaries by automating defensive actions across the security stack. The product targets enterprise security operations teams facing AI-assisted attack campaigns, including autonomous phishing, credential harvesting, cloud exploitation, and continuous adaptive campaigns.
Common questions about Kindo Swarm including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Kindo Swarm is AI security orchestration platform that counters AI-driven attack campaigns, developed by Kindo. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration.
Kindo Swarm offers the following core capabilities:
Kindo Swarm integrates natively with SIEM, Email gateway, EDR, Identity provider, Ticketing system, GPT-4, Claude. Integration support lets security teams connect Kindo Swarm to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Kindo Swarm is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Kindo Swarm is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration, LLM Security. It supports workflows including ai agent orchestration across security stack via natural language terminal interface, support for multiple llm models including gpt-4, claude, and kindo's security-tuned deep hat model, governed, auditable defensive workflows with enforced tool permissions and policy controls. Teams typically adopt Kindo Swarm when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/kindo-swarm
Kindo Swarm is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.kindo.ai/swarm or contact Kindo directly.
Popular alternatives to Kindo Swarm include:
Compare all Kindo Swarm alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/kindo-swarm
Kindo Swarm is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration, LLM Security, Generative AI. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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