Cantina Clarion Description

Cantina Clarion is a community-driven agentic security platform designed to automate security workflows from initial signal detection through to verified remediation. It is built for lean security teams that need broad coverage across multiple security domains. The platform operates through a set of AI agents, each assigned to a specific security function: - Alex (Triage): deduplication, enrichment, and correlation - Priya (Detection & Response): detection, investigation, and threat intelligence - Sam (Vulnerability Management): patching, reachability analysis, and secrets rotation - Dana (Identity & Access): access review, impossible travel detection, and offboarding - Apex (Offensive Security): code scanning, reconnaissance, and exploit path tracing Key operational capabilities include: - Signal intake: Incoming alerts are correlated and filtered so only real, reachable, and consequential signals are acted upon. - Shared security memory: All agents and integrations read and write to a single live operational context, eliminating context loss between tools and handoffs. - Autonomy control: Operators can configure agents to observe, require human approval, or act automatically, with policies set per action, per integration, and per consequence level. - Fix and verify: The platform carries issues through remediation (e.g., merging a PR, rotating credentials, containing a host), retests the change, and records proof of resolution. - Audit trail: Every decision, approval, and action is logged in a chronological, attributable record. Supported use case workflows include AppSec, MDR, TPRM, CSPM, ITDR, AI SOC, threat intelligence, SCA burndown, and threat hunting. The platform integrates with identity, endpoint, cloud, and code tooling to execute cross-domain investigations and responses.