Agentic security platform automating detection, investigation, and remediation end-to-end.
Agentic security platform automating detection, investigation, and remediation end-to-end.
Cantina Clarion is a community-driven agentic security platform designed to automate security workflows from initial signal detection through to verified remediation. It is built for lean security teams that need broad coverage across multiple security domains. The platform operates through a set of AI agents, each assigned to a specific security function: - Alex (Triage): deduplication, enrichment, and correlation - Priya (Detection & Response): detection, investigation, and threat intelligence - Sam (Vulnerability Management): patching, reachability analysis, and secrets rotation - Dana (Identity & Access): access review, impossible travel detection, and offboarding - Apex (Offensive Security): code scanning, reconnaissance, and exploit path tracing Key operational capabilities include: - Signal intake: Incoming alerts are correlated and filtered so only real, reachable, and consequential signals are acted upon. - Shared security memory: All agents and integrations read and write to a single live operational context, eliminating context loss between tools and handoffs. - Autonomy control: Operators can configure agents to observe, require human approval, or act automatically, with policies set per action, per integration, and per consequence level. - Fix and verify: The platform carries issues through remediation (e.g., merging a PR, rotating credentials, containing a host), retests the change, and records proof of resolution. - Audit trail: Every decision, approval, and action is logged in a chronological, attributable record. Supported use case workflows include AppSec, MDR, TPRM, CSPM, ITDR, AI SOC, threat intelligence, SCA burndown, and threat hunting. The platform integrates with identity, endpoint, cloud, and code tooling to execute cross-domain investigations and responses.
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Cantina Clarion is Agentic security platform automating detection, investigation, and remediation end-to-end, developed by Cantina. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration.
Cantina Clarion offers the following core capabilities:
Cantina Clarion integrates natively with Okta, CrowdStrike, Datadog, GitHub, Slack. Integration support lets security teams connect Cantina Clarion to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Cantina Clarion is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cantina Clarion is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration, Triage. It supports workflows including agentic security workflows with role-specific ai agents, shared security memory layer across all agents and tools, automated alert triage, deduplication, enrichment, and correlation. Teams typically adopt Cantina Clarion when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cantina-clarion
Cantina Clarion is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cantina.security/platform or contact Cantina directly.
Popular alternatives to Cantina Clarion include:
Compare all Cantina Clarion alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cantina-clarion
Cantina Clarion is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration, Triage, Vulnerability Prioritization. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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