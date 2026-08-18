Kindo Platform Description

Kindo Platform is an agentic AI platform for security, DevOps, and IT operations. It deploys and manages AI agents that analyze context, execute actions across systems, and verify outcomes. The platform is available on-premises, self-managed in a customer's cloud, or as a SOC 2-certified SaaS offering. Core operational domains: - Security Operations Center (SOC): Alert ingestion and correlation, threat investigation and enrichment, automated threat prioritization, guided analyst response, case management, and SOC-to-IR escalation. - Incident Response: Multi-source alert ingestion, attack timeline reconstruction, root cause identification, incident severity prioritization, response plan generation, and remediation verification. - Vulnerability Management: Scanner ingestion and normalization, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, automated triage, remediation ticket automation, and asset ownership enrichment. - Network Security: Network log ingestion and parsing, IP reputation and threat enrichment, anomalous traffic detection, threat scoring, triage summaries, and containment actions. - Governance, Risk & Compliance: Continuous control monitoring, automated evidence collection, control drift detection, risk scoring, remediation workflow automation, and audit-ready reporting. - Red Team Operations: Automated reconnaissance, adversary technique simulation, attack path generation, privilege escalation testing, findings capture, and offensive-to-defensive handoff. - Threat Intelligence: Threat feed ingestion and correlation, campaign and TTP analysis, and environment-specific relevance scoring.