Agentic AI platform for SOC, IR, vuln mgmt, and security ops automation.
Agentic AI platform for SOC, IR, vuln mgmt, and security ops automation.
Kindo Platform is an agentic AI platform for security, DevOps, and IT operations. It deploys and manages AI agents that analyze context, execute actions across systems, and verify outcomes. The platform is available on-premises, self-managed in a customer's cloud, or as a SOC 2-certified SaaS offering. Core operational domains: - Security Operations Center (SOC): Alert ingestion and correlation, threat investigation and enrichment, automated threat prioritization, guided analyst response, case management, and SOC-to-IR escalation. - Incident Response: Multi-source alert ingestion, attack timeline reconstruction, root cause identification, incident severity prioritization, response plan generation, and remediation verification. - Vulnerability Management: Scanner ingestion and normalization, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, automated triage, remediation ticket automation, and asset ownership enrichment. - Network Security: Network log ingestion and parsing, IP reputation and threat enrichment, anomalous traffic detection, threat scoring, triage summaries, and containment actions. - Governance, Risk & Compliance: Continuous control monitoring, automated evidence collection, control drift detection, risk scoring, remediation workflow automation, and audit-ready reporting. - Red Team Operations: Automated reconnaissance, adversary technique simulation, attack path generation, privilege escalation testing, findings capture, and offensive-to-defensive handoff. - Threat Intelligence: Threat feed ingestion and correlation, campaign and TTP analysis, and environment-specific relevance scoring.
Common questions about Kindo Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Kindo Platform is Agentic AI platform for SOC, IR, vuln mgmt, and security ops automation, developed by Kindo. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration.
Kindo Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Kindo Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Kindo Platform is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration, Threat Analysis. It supports workflows including alert ingestion, correlation, and automated threat prioritization, ai-driven threat investigation and enrichment, attack timeline reconstruction and root cause identification. Teams typically adopt Kindo Platform when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/kindo-platform
Kindo Platform is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.kindo.ai/platform or contact Kindo directly.
Popular alternatives to Kindo Platform include:
Compare all Kindo Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/kindo-platform
Kindo Platform is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration, Threat Analysis, Vulnerability Prioritization. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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