Sovereign Agentic AI SOC platform automating alert investigations with explainable AI.
Sovereign Agentic AI SOC platform automating alert investigations with explainable AI.
itnb SQUDO AI® is a Sovereign Agentic AI platform designed for Security Operations Center (SOC) environments. It automates end-to-end alert investigations by layering on top of existing security tools, without requiring data movement or workflow disruption. The platform converts raw security alerts into structured, explainable, and audit-ready investigation reports. It is built and hosted in Switzerland, emphasizing data sovereignty and residency. Key operational metrics cited by the vendor: - Investigation time reduced from up to 40 minutes to 4-10 minutes per alert - Automation of approximately 80% of repetitive Tier 1 analyst tasks - 90% reduction in Mean Time to Contain (MTTC) - 100% alert coverage across the security environment The platform is available in two editions: SQUDO Enterprise Edition: - Single-tenant or dedicated deployment - Deep native integration capabilities - Advanced governance, audit, and compliance features - Designed for internal SOC teams - Organizational knowledge retention SQUDO MSSP Edition: - Multi-tenant architecture at its core - Per-tenant customization and isolated context - Standardized quality controls - Optimized for managed security service provider operations and billing at scale The platform positions itself as a tool for Tier 1 alert triage automation, freeing analysts to focus on complex incidents and threat hunting activities. It produces explainable AI outputs, meaning investigation reasoning is transparent and auditable rather than opaque.
Common questions about SQUDO AI® including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SQUDO AI® is Sovereign Agentic AI SOC platform automating alert investigations with explainable AI, developed by ITNB AG. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration.
SQUDO AI® offers the following core capabilities:
SQUDO AI® integrates natively with IBM, Red Hat, Microsoft, Nexulis. Integration support lets security teams connect SQUDO AI® to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
SQUDO AI® is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise, smb organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
SQUDO AI® is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration, Investigation. It supports workflows including automated end-to-end alert investigation, explainable ai investigation reports, tier 1 soc task automation (approx. 80% of repetitive work). Teams typically adopt SQUDO AI® when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/squdo-air
SQUDO AI® is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.itnb.ch/en/products-and-services/software-as-a-service/squdo-ai or contact ITNB AG directly.
Popular alternatives to SQUDO AI® include:
Compare all SQUDO AI® alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/squdo-air
SQUDO AI® is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Security Orchestration, Investigation, Triage. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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