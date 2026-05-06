SQUDO AI® Description

itnb SQUDO AI® is a Sovereign Agentic AI platform designed for Security Operations Center (SOC) environments. It automates end-to-end alert investigations by layering on top of existing security tools, without requiring data movement or workflow disruption. The platform converts raw security alerts into structured, explainable, and audit-ready investigation reports. It is built and hosted in Switzerland, emphasizing data sovereignty and residency. Key operational metrics cited by the vendor: - Investigation time reduced from up to 40 minutes to 4-10 minutes per alert - Automation of approximately 80% of repetitive Tier 1 analyst tasks - 90% reduction in Mean Time to Contain (MTTC) - 100% alert coverage across the security environment The platform is available in two editions: SQUDO Enterprise Edition: - Single-tenant or dedicated deployment - Deep native integration capabilities - Advanced governance, audit, and compliance features - Designed for internal SOC teams - Organizational knowledge retention SQUDO MSSP Edition: - Multi-tenant architecture at its core - Per-tenant customization and isolated context - Standardized quality controls - Optimized for managed security service provider operations and billing at scale The platform positions itself as a tool for Tier 1 alert triage automation, freeing analysts to focus on complex incidents and threat hunting activities. It produces explainable AI outputs, meaning investigation reasoning is transparent and auditable rather than opaque.