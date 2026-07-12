ThreatClaw Description

ThreatClaw is an autonomous cybersecurity agent designed to reduce alert fatigue and accelerate incident response in SOC environments. It ingests data from 19+ sources, correlates alerts into a STIX 2.1 graph, and proposes or executes remediation actions with human-in-the-loop (HITL) approval. Core capabilities: - Alert ingestion and correlation: Collects findings from SIEMs, EDRs, firewalls, logs, CTI feeds, and vulnerability scanners, correlating them into a unified STIX 2.1 threat graph. - AI-driven analysis: Uses a multi-level AI model (L0-L3) with local inference options (Mistral Small, Qwen 14B) for triage, forensic analysis, and decision-making. Cloud LLM calls are anonymized by default. - Graph intelligence: Models assets, vulnerabilities, and attackers to calculate blast radius, simulate attack paths, and profile threat actors against 7 known APT groups. - Automated compliance reporting: Generates pre-filled, Ed25519-signed reports for NIS2, GDPR, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, NIST CSF 2.0, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, and others upon incident classification. - HITL remediation: Proposes actions from a 44-command whitelist and executes approved responses (e.g., IP blocking, account locking) after operator approval via Slack. - Security architecture: Written in Rust, with sandboxed skills, a cryptographic blockchain-style audit log in PostgreSQL, and an anonymizer for cloud LLM calls. ThreatClaw is open source (AGPL) with a commercial dual-license option. It supports Linux, macOS, Windows, and Docker, and installs via a single shell command.