Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts.
Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts.
ThreatClaw is an autonomous cybersecurity agent designed to reduce alert fatigue and accelerate incident response in SOC environments. It ingests data from 19+ sources, correlates alerts into a STIX 2.1 graph, and proposes or executes remediation actions with human-in-the-loop (HITL) approval. Core capabilities: - Alert ingestion and correlation: Collects findings from SIEMs, EDRs, firewalls, logs, CTI feeds, and vulnerability scanners, correlating them into a unified STIX 2.1 threat graph. - AI-driven analysis: Uses a multi-level AI model (L0-L3) with local inference options (Mistral Small, Qwen 14B) for triage, forensic analysis, and decision-making. Cloud LLM calls are anonymized by default. - Graph intelligence: Models assets, vulnerabilities, and attackers to calculate blast radius, simulate attack paths, and profile threat actors against 7 known APT groups. - Automated compliance reporting: Generates pre-filled, Ed25519-signed reports for NIS2, GDPR, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, NIST CSF 2.0, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, and others upon incident classification. - HITL remediation: Proposes actions from a 44-command whitelist and executes approved responses (e.g., IP blocking, account locking) after operator approval via Slack. - Security architecture: Written in Rust, with sandboxed skills, a cryptographic blockchain-style audit log in PostgreSQL, and an anonymizer for cloud LLM calls. ThreatClaw is open source (AGPL) with a commercial dual-license option. It supports Linux, macOS, Windows, and Docker, and installs via a single shell command.
Common questions about ThreatClaw including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatClaw is Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts, developed by CyberConsulting. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, MITRE Attack, STIX.
ThreatClaw offers the following core capabilities:
ThreatClaw integrates natively with Wazuh, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR, Active Directory, Velociraptor, OPNsense, pfSense, Fortinet, Mikrotik, Graylog, Elastic SIEM, Proxmox, GLPI, CrowdSec, NVD and 6 more. Integration support lets security teams connect ThreatClaw to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
ThreatClaw is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
ThreatClaw is built for security teams handling AI SOC, MITRE Attack, STIX, Sigma. It supports workflows including multi-source alert ingestion and correlation via stix 2.1 graph, ai-driven threat analysis with local and cloud llm support (l0-l3), human-in-the-loop (hitl) remediation approval via slack. Teams typically adopt ThreatClaw when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/threatclaw
ThreatClaw is a free Security Operations tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://threatclaw.io/ for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to ThreatClaw include:
Compare all ThreatClaw alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/threatclaw
ThreatClaw is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, MITRE Attack, STIX, Sigma, Agentic AI Security. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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