SecGenie AI Platform Description

SecGenie AI Platform is a unified security operations platform that ingests signals from across an organization's security stack and consolidates them into a single operational model for threat detection, triage, prioritization, investigation, and response. The platform is built around three core engines: - Exposure Intelligence Engine: Discovers and prioritizes risk across the attack surface by identifying real exposures rather than noise. - AI SOC Automation Engine: Automates alert triage and response workflows to reduce manual effort and focus analyst attention on genuine threats. - Attack Graph Engine: Maps attack paths across the environment to identify and remediate critical risk choke points. How it works: - Ingests security signals from across the stack (SIEM, EDR, XDR, cloud platforms, identity layers, vulnerability scanners, threat intelligence feeds, ticketing systems, messaging tools, and DevSecOps environments) - Maps ingested data into a unified model - Analyzes relationships across alerts and exposures - Activates AI-driven workflows for triage, prioritization, investigation, and response Key operational outcomes the platform targets: - Prioritizing real exposures over alert noise - Understanding attack paths - Faster detection and response - Reduced operational overhead The platform is designed for enterprise security teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs) operating across multiple customers. It aims to preserve existing security tool investments by integrating with the tools already in use, rather than replacing them, while providing a more unified and actionable operating layer on top.