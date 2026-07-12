AI-driven unified SecOps platform for threat detection, triage, and response.
AI-driven unified SecOps platform for threat detection, triage, and response.
SecGenie AI Platform is a unified security operations platform that ingests signals from across an organization's security stack and consolidates them into a single operational model for threat detection, triage, prioritization, investigation, and response. The platform is built around three core engines: - Exposure Intelligence Engine: Discovers and prioritizes risk across the attack surface by identifying real exposures rather than noise. - AI SOC Automation Engine: Automates alert triage and response workflows to reduce manual effort and focus analyst attention on genuine threats. - Attack Graph Engine: Maps attack paths across the environment to identify and remediate critical risk choke points. How it works: - Ingests security signals from across the stack (SIEM, EDR, XDR, cloud platforms, identity layers, vulnerability scanners, threat intelligence feeds, ticketing systems, messaging tools, and DevSecOps environments) - Maps ingested data into a unified model - Analyzes relationships across alerts and exposures - Activates AI-driven workflows for triage, prioritization, investigation, and response Key operational outcomes the platform targets: - Prioritizing real exposures over alert noise - Understanding attack paths - Faster detection and response - Reduced operational overhead The platform is designed for enterprise security teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs) operating across multiple customers. It aims to preserve existing security tool investments by integrating with the tools already in use, rather than replacing them, while providing a more unified and actionable operating layer on top.
Common questions about SecGenie AI Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SecGenie AI Platform is AI-driven unified SecOps platform for threat detection, triage, and response, developed by SecGenie AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Attack Paths, Vulnerability Prioritization.
SecGenie AI Platform offers the following core capabilities:
SecGenie AI Platform integrates natively with SIEM, EDR, XDR, Cloud platforms, Identity layers, Vulnerability scanners, Threat intelligence feeds, Ticketing systems, Messaging tools, DevSecOps environments. Integration support lets security teams connect SecGenie AI Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
SecGenie AI Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
SecGenie AI Platform is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Attack Paths, Vulnerability Prioritization, Threat Management. It supports workflows including exposure intelligence engine for attack surface risk discovery and prioritization, ai soc automation engine for automated alert triage and response, attack graph engine for mapping attack paths and identifying critical risks. Teams typically adopt SecGenie AI Platform when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/secgenie-ai-platform
SecGenie AI Platform is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://secgenie.ai/platform/ or contact SecGenie AI directly.
Popular alternatives to SecGenie AI Platform include:
Compare all SecGenie AI Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/secgenie-ai-platform
SecGenie AI Platform is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Attack Paths, Vulnerability Prioritization, Threat Management, Security Orchestration. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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