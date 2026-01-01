Top picks: SQUDO AI®, Autonomous Mode, Guided Mode — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Strike48 Platform alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Strike48 Platform is a commercial Security Orchestration Automation and Response tool developed by Strike48. Security professionals most commonly compare it with SQUDO AI®, Autonomous Mode, Guided Mode, Embed Agentic Security Platform, and Command Zero. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Strike48 Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Sovereign Agentic AI SOC platform automating alert investigations with explainable AI.
Shares 6 capabilities with Strike48 Platform: Security Orchestration, Investigation, Alerting, Multi Tenancy +2 more
AI-driven autonomous security investigation agent by Legion Security.
Shares 6 capabilities with Strike48 Platform: Security Orchestration, Generative AI, Investigation, Alerting +2 more
AI security analyst tool that guides teams through security investigations.
Shares 5 capabilities with Strike48 Platform: Security Orchestration, Generative AI, Investigation, Alerting +1 more
Agentic AI platform that automates security alert triage and investigation.
Shares 5 capabilities with Strike48 Platform: Security Orchestration, Investigation, Alerting, AI SOC +1 more
AI SOC platform for autonomous & assisted security alert investigation.
Shares 5 capabilities with Strike48 Platform: Security Orchestration, Investigation, Alerting, AI SOC +1 more
AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation.
Shares 4 capabilities with Strike48 Platform: Security Orchestration, Generative AI, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
Agentic security orchestration platform unifying tools across fragmented SOC environments.
Shares 4 capabilities with Strike48 Platform: Security Orchestration, Investigation, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation
Shares 3 capabilities with Strike48 Platform: Security Orchestration, Multi Tenancy, AI SOC
Sovereign Agentic AI SOC platform automating alert investigations with explainable AI.
AI-driven autonomous security investigation agent by Legion Security.
AI security analyst tool that guides teams through security investigations.
Agentic AI platform that automates security alert triage and investigation.
AI SOC platform for autonomous & assisted security alert investigation.
AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation.
Agentic security orchestration platform unifying tools across fragmented SOC environments.
AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation
Agentic AI platform for autonomous SOC ops, alert correlation & threat response.
AI-powered SOC platform automating alert triage, investigation, and response.
AI-driven unified SecOps platform for threat detection, triage, and response.
Agentic AI platform for autonomous, end-to-end enterprise security risk reduction.
Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts.
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging
AI-native autonomous SOC platform for threat detection and response
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response
Automates risk discovery, notification, and remediation across security tools
AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management
AI agent platform automating SOC alert triage, investigation, and NIS2 compliance.
AI-driven, connector-agnostic SOAR platform for automated SecOps.
AI multi-agent SOC platform automating alert investigation and triage.
AI-powered security platform that correlates signals & automates actions
AI-powered security operations platform for autonomous alert triage & response
Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management
Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation
AI SOC agents platform automating threat investigation & incident triage.
AI security engineer for SOC teams
AI-powered SOC command center for centralized threat detection & response.
AI-driven SOAR platform for automated incident response & threat detection
AI-powered cyber incident response platform for training, orchestration & mgmt
Incident management platform with automation, workflows, and playbooks
Unified SOAR platform for centralized security management and automation
SOAR platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response
SOAR platform automating threat detection, incident response, and workflows
Built-in SOAR platform for automated threat detection, investigation & response
AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows
AI-powered investigation platform with agentic workflows and GenAI assistants
AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation
AI-powered SOC analyst that autonomously investigates security alerts
Agentic SOC platform using mesh AI for alert triage, investigation & response.
Autonomous AI agent platform for security & IT ops with 4,000+ integrations.
Unified API platform that normalizes & aggregates data across security tools.
AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response
AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks
SOAR platform for automating and orchestrating incident response workflows
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Strike48 Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Strike48 Platform include SQUDO AI®, Autonomous Mode, Guided Mode, Embed Agentic Security Platform, and Command Zero. These Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Strike48 Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Orchestration Automation and Response category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Strike48 Platform is a commercial Security Orchestration Automation and Response tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Strike48 Platform is a Security Orchestration Automation and Response tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for security orchestration automation and response capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.