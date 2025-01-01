Loading...
SOAR platforms for automating security workflows, orchestrating incident response, and improving SOC efficiency.
Explore 45 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
Agentic AI automation platform for SOC workflows and security operations
Agentic AI automation platform for SOC workflows and security operations
An AI-powered SOC automation platform that performs autonomous alert triage, investigation, and incident response while augmenting human analyst capabilities.
An AI-powered SOC automation platform that performs autonomous alert triage, investigation, and incident response while augmenting human analyst capabilities.
A cybersecurity and privacy playbook management platform that enables teams to create, store, share, and implement standardized security procedures through a no-code interface.
A cybersecurity and privacy playbook management platform that enables teams to create, store, share, and implement standardized security procedures through a no-code interface.
An AI-driven security automation platform that uses specialized agents to assist security teams in SOC operations, GRC, and threat hunting tasks.
An AI-driven security automation platform that uses specialized agents to assist security teams in SOC operations, GRC, and threat hunting tasks.
An AI-powered security operations platform that automates alert investigation, triage, and response workflows for SOC analysts.
An AI-powered security operations platform that automates alert investigation, triage, and response workflows for SOC analysts.
Dropzone AI is an autonomous AI agent for SOCs that performs end-to-end investigations of security alerts, integrating with existing cybersecurity tools and data sources.
Dropzone AI is an autonomous AI agent for SOCs that performs end-to-end investigations of security alerts, integrating with existing cybersecurity tools and data sources.
A contribution guide that provides guidelines and instructions for developers to contribute custom activities to the Ayehu IT automation platform through GitHub pull requests.
A contribution guide that provides guidelines and instructions for developers to contribute custom activities to the Ayehu IT automation platform through GitHub pull requests.
A CLI program that simplifies cybersecurity solution management through automated deployment, configuration, monitoring, and lifecycle operations across multiple hosts.
A CLI program that simplifies cybersecurity solution management through automated deployment, configuration, monitoring, and lifecycle operations across multiple hosts.
A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
An automated security response system for Google Cloud that processes Security Command Center findings and executes predefined remediation actions like disk snapshots, IAM revocation, and notifications.
An automated security response system for Google Cloud that processes Security Command Center findings and executes predefined remediation actions like disk snapshots, IAM revocation, and notifications.
Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.
Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.
A panic button application that triggers coordinated emergency responses across multiple connected security applications and systems.
A panic button application that triggers coordinated emergency responses across multiple connected security applications and systems.
Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.
Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.
An open source repository of plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect that enables security orchestration and automation through integrations with various security tools and services.
An open source repository of plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect that enables security orchestration and automation through integrations with various security tools and services.
A collection of automation workflows for the Shuffle security orchestration platform that covers common cybersecurity use-cases and can be customized for organizational needs.
A collection of automation workflows for the Shuffle security orchestration platform that covers common cybersecurity use-cases and can be customized for organizational needs.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments.
A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.
Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.
Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.
Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.