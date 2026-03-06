Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
Strike48 Platform is an agentic AI security and operations platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, and orchestrate AI agents for security operations, fraud detection, and IT incident response. **Core Capabilities:** The platform provides a "Prospector Studio" environment for creating custom AI agents with defined personas, curated knowledge via GraphRAG, and explicit tool access through Model Context Protocol (MCP). Agents can be pre-built or user-created, covering use cases such as SOC Level 1 alert triage, fraud detection, and incident response automation. **Data & Log Handling:** Strike48 supports search-in-place connectors for S3, Splunk, and Elastic, enabling direct log reads without data migration. It also offers smart collection for centralized log normalization and AI-assisted parsing that handles semi-structured logs and auto-generates parsers for new sources. **Agent Architecture:** Agents operate using GraphRAG for knowledge grounding, MCP for fine-grained tool exposure, Agent2Agent (A2A) protocols for multi-agent task delegation, and a Workflow Orchestrator for deterministic, auditable sequencing of SOC triage, approvals, and handoffs. **Trigger Mechanisms:** Agents support prompt-based, scheduled, and external event triggers (alerts, vulnerabilities, webhooks). **Infrastructure & Security:** The platform runs on multi-account AWS with Kubernetes, Talos Linux, GitOps, and External Secrets. Edge security is provided via Cloudflare WAF/DDoS/TLS. Runtime isolation uses Cilium network policies, gVisor, and optional WASM sandboxes. LLM access is managed through AWS Bedrock with PostgreSQL and RAG stores. **Deployment Options:** Shared SaaS, isolated compute, and on-premises/air-gapped deployments are available.
Common questions about Strike48 Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Strike48 Platform is Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents, developed by Strike48. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management, Generative AI, Security Orchestration.
Strike48 Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Strike48 Platform integrates natively with AWS Bedrock, Splunk, Elasticsearch, AWS S3, Cloudflare, ServiceNow, GitHub, Elastic. Integration support lets security teams connect Strike48 Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Strike48 Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Strike48 Platform is built for security teams handling Log Management, Generative AI, Security Orchestration, Multi Tenancy. It supports workflows including custom ai agent creation via prospector studio, pre-built agents for soc triage, fraud detection, and incident response, graphrag-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations. Teams typically adopt Strike48 Platform when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/strike48-platform
Strike48 Platform is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.strike48.com/platform or contact Strike48 directly.
Popular alternatives to Strike48 Platform include:
Compare all Strike48 Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/strike48-platform
Strike48 Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Log Management, Generative AI, Security Orchestration, Multi Tenancy, Agentic AI Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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