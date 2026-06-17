Tenet Security Platform Description

Tenet Security Platform is a runtime security platform designed to protect AI agents operating across coding environments, cloud infrastructure, and customer-facing deployments. The platform operates through a lightweight sensor called the Guardian Agent, which monitors agent activity in real-time by correlating agent-level actions with operating-system activity. It is structured around five core operational stages: - Discover: Automatically maps all AI agents, MCP (Model Context Protocol) connections, and tool integrations in an environment using lightweight traffic metadata. Produces a full risk assessment within approximately 3 hours, including detection of Shadow AI. - Detect & Investigate: Reconstructs complete agent sessions, capturing identity, MCP and skill usage, tool calls, and intent. Detects threats, misbehaviors, and Agentjacking (where an attacker hijacks one agent to compromise another) in real-time. - Protect: Blocks destructive actions before execution, including Agentjacking, data exfiltration, and Agentic Phishing. Aligned with AARM and OWASP Top-10 Agentic Risks. The adaptive runtime layer evaluates every agent action without introducing latency. - Manage: Provides continuous risk monitoring for AI agents across developer endpoints, codebases, and production cloud infrastructure. Coverage adapts to each environment without requiring agent relocation or rebuilding. - Validate: Automatically red-teams agents within CI/CD pipelines against OWASP Top-10 for Agentic Applications and MITRE ATLAS frameworks, as well as emerging exploits sourced from an internal Attack Lab and a global Honeypot Network. The platform also includes Agent-Side Simulation, which runs on-device models to simulate where an agent action leads before it executes, blocking harmful paths at the runtime level without sandboxes or high-latency proxies. Forensic capabilities allow identification of the specific user, agent, and environment involved in each security event.