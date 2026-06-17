Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Tenet Security Platform is a runtime security platform designed to protect AI agents operating across coding environments, cloud infrastructure, and customer-facing deployments. The platform operates through a lightweight sensor called the Guardian Agent, which monitors agent activity in real-time by correlating agent-level actions with operating-system activity. It is structured around five core operational stages: - Discover: Automatically maps all AI agents, MCP (Model Context Protocol) connections, and tool integrations in an environment using lightweight traffic metadata. Produces a full risk assessment within approximately 3 hours, including detection of Shadow AI. - Detect & Investigate: Reconstructs complete agent sessions, capturing identity, MCP and skill usage, tool calls, and intent. Detects threats, misbehaviors, and Agentjacking (where an attacker hijacks one agent to compromise another) in real-time. - Protect: Blocks destructive actions before execution, including Agentjacking, data exfiltration, and Agentic Phishing. Aligned with AARM and OWASP Top-10 Agentic Risks. The adaptive runtime layer evaluates every agent action without introducing latency. - Manage: Provides continuous risk monitoring for AI agents across developer endpoints, codebases, and production cloud infrastructure. Coverage adapts to each environment without requiring agent relocation or rebuilding. - Validate: Automatically red-teams agents within CI/CD pipelines against OWASP Top-10 for Agentic Applications and MITRE ATLAS frameworks, as well as emerging exploits sourced from an internal Attack Lab and a global Honeypot Network. The platform also includes Agent-Side Simulation, which runs on-device models to simulate where an agent action leads before it executes, blocking harmful paths at the runtime level without sandboxes or high-latency proxies. Forensic capabilities allow identification of the specific user, agent, and environment involved in each security event.
Common questions about Tenet Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tenet Security Platform is Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation, developed by Tenet Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, LLM Security, MCP Security.
Tenet Security Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Tenet Security Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Tenet Security Platform is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, LLM Security, MCP Security, Runtime Security. It supports workflows including real-time ai agent monitoring via lightweight guardian agent sensor, automated discovery and mapping of ai agents, mcps, and tool integrations, agentjacking detection and prevention. Teams typically adopt Tenet Security Platform when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/tenet-security-platform
Tenet Security Platform is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://tenetsecurity.ai/product/ or contact Tenet Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Tenet Security Platform include:
Compare all Tenet Security Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/tenet-security-platform
Tenet Security Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, LLM Security, MCP Security, Runtime Security, Shadow AI. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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