Top picks: CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Votal AI Agent Identity, Onyx Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by VotalAI. Security professionals most commonly compare it with CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Votal AI Agent Identity, Onyx Platform, Agent Vault, and Highflame Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Shares 8 capabilities with Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails: Runtime Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails +4 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 8 capabilities with Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails: Runtime Security, Zero Trust Architecture, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails +4 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 7 capabilities with Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, GenAI Security +3 more
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Shares 6 capabilities with Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails: Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails +2 more
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Shares 8 capabilities with Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails: Runtime Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails +4 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 7 capabilities with Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails: Runtime Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security +3 more
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Shares 6 capabilities with Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails: Runtime Security, Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Shares 6 capabilities with Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails: Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
AI agent security platform for red teaming, runtime protection & remediation.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
AI agent governance platform detecting prompt injection, PII, and credential threats.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails.
The most popular alternatives to Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails include CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Votal AI Agent Identity, Onyx Platform, Agent Vault, and Highflame Platform. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.