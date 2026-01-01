Top picks: Onyx Platform, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Evoke Security — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Neo alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Neo is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Neo. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Onyx Platform, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Evoke Security, Bay Security Agentic Endpoint Security, and Golf MCP Control Plane. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Neo, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 7 capabilities with Neo: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Shares 8 capabilities with Neo: Runtime Security, Policy, LLM Security, Prompt Injection +4 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 7 capabilities with Neo: Inventory, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Shares 8 capabilities with Neo: Runtime Security, Policy, LLM Security, Prompt Injection +4 more
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Shares 8 capabilities with Neo: Policy, Inventory, LLM Security, GenAI Security +4 more
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Shares 7 capabilities with Neo: Runtime Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security +3 more
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Neo: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Neo: Runtime Security, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
Security scanner and verifier for AI agent tools, MCP servers, and plugins.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Isolated sandbox infrastructure for securely executing AI-generated code.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
AI agent governance platform detecting prompt injection, PII, and credential threats.
Security guardrails platform for autonomous AI coding agents.
Security scanner that analyzes OpenClaw AI agent skills for malicious behavior.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Neo.
The most popular alternatives to Neo include Onyx Platform, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Evoke Security, Bay Security Agentic Endpoint Security, and Golf MCP Control Plane. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Neo listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Neo is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Neo is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.