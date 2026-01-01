Top picks: Onyx Platform, Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents, Certiv — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Tenet Security Platform alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Tenet Security Platform is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Tenet Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Onyx Platform, Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents, Certiv, Neo, and Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Tenet Security Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 6 capabilities with Tenet Security Platform: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Shares 6 capabilities with Tenet Security Platform: MITRE Attack, Runtime Security, OWASP, LLM Security +2 more
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Shares 8 capabilities with Tenet Security Platform: Runtime Security, OWASP, Data Exfiltration, LLM Security +4 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 7 capabilities with Tenet Security Platform: Runtime Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security +3 more
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Shares 6 capabilities with Tenet Security Platform: OWASP, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security +2 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 5 capabilities with Tenet Security Platform: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Shares 6 capabilities with Tenet Security Platform: Runtime Security, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Shares 6 capabilities with Tenet Security Platform: Runtime Security, Data Exfiltration, LLM Security, Prompt Injection +2 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Security scanner and verifier for AI agent tools, MCP servers, and plugins.
Security scanner that analyzes OpenClaw AI agent skills for malicious behavior.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Security proxy that inspects and enforces policy on AI agent network traffic.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents.
AI agent governance platform detecting prompt injection, PII, and credential threats.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
Security layer for OpenClaw AI agents protecting against prompt injection attacks
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
Isolated sandbox infrastructure for securely executing AI-generated code.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Tenet Security Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Tenet Security Platform include Onyx Platform, Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents, Certiv, Neo, and Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Tenet Security Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Tenet Security Platform is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Tenet Security Platform is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.