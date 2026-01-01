AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.

Key features: Credential vaulting — tool secrets stored centrally, removed from apps and devices, Approved agent registry with ownership and scope assignment, Automatic blocking of unregistered agents with no key or route, Audit trail logging all sanctioned agent calls with attribution and policy checks, Least privilege scoped grants per user and per action for registered agents

Shares 7 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents : Least Privilege, Secrets Management, LLM Security, GenAI Security +3 more