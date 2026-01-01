Top picks: Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI, Evoke Security, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Agentic Fabriq. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI, Evoke Security, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, Gradient for Agents, and Onyx Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents: Least Privilege, Secrets Management, LLM Security, GenAI Security +3 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents: Least Privilege, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents: Least Privilege, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents: GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Identity & authorization platform for human, API, and AI agent identities.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents.
The most popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents include Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI, Evoke Security, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, Gradient for Agents, and Onyx Platform. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.