Top picks: HYCU Data Protection Platform, Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium, Arpio — plus 45 more compared.Data Protection
Evaluating ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is a commercial Backup as a Service tool developed by ControlMonkey. Security professionals most commonly compare it with HYCU Data Protection Platform, Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium, Arpio, Elastio Cloud Coverage, and Nexodata Efficient & Fault Tolerant Backup Storage. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery, including their key features and shared capabilities.
SaaS-delivered backup & data protection across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem.
Shares 5 capabilities with ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery: Azure, Cloud Native, GCP, AWS +1 more
Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data.
Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration.
Validates cloud backups for ransomware and corruption across AWS and Azure.
Software-defined multicloud backup storage using patented network coding tech.
Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Cloud-based enterprise data backup and recovery with encryption and security
SaaS-delivered backup & data protection across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem.
Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data.
Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration.
Validates cloud backups for ransomware and corruption across AWS and Azure.
Software-defined multicloud backup storage using patented network coding tech.
Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Cloud-based enterprise data backup and recovery with encryption and security
Enterprise backup & recovery platform for endpoints, servers, M365 & Google.
Hardware-free BCDR solution backing up to cloud without local appliances
Cloud-to-cloud backup for SaaS platforms like M365, Google, Salesforce
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Managed BaaS with 24/7 monitoring, immutability, and hybrid cloud support.
Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers.
Multicloud ransomware resiliency via distributed, encrypted, network-coded backups.
Backup monitoring platform for MSPs to track & manage client backup jobs.
Cloud-delivered analytics platform for IT visibility across hybrid/multi-cloud
Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation
Enterprise backup and recovery platform for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS workloads
AI-powered search and analysis tool for enterprise backup data
Scalable backup & recovery solution for multi-petabyte workloads & datasets
Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities
Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments
Database backup and recovery platform for AI, cloud, and on-premises databases
Endpoint backup and recovery solution for laptops and desktops
Cloud-native VM backup and recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments
Cloud-based data vault for cyber resilience and recovery operations
Backup appliances integrated with NetBackup software for enterprise data protection
Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources
Cyber-resilient storage solution for data protection and backup
Cloud-based cyber-resilient storage solution for data backup and recovery
All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR
Enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution for physical, virtual, and SaaS
Secure file sync, share, and backup solution for endpoint devices and cloud files
Enterprise backup and recovery solution for cloud, server, and endpoint data
Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data
Enterprise data storage platform with hybrid cloud mgmt & data services.
Backup, RMM, and PSA platform suite for MSPs and IT teams.
Managed cloud BaaS with three tiers for hybrid, M365, and IaaS environments.
Cloud backup & data retention for M365 and other SaaS apps.
Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms
Cloud backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 applications and data.
Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets
Integrated backup & recovery platform with scale-out storage for hybrid cloud
Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery.
The most popular alternatives to ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery include HYCU Data Protection Platform, Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium, Arpio, Elastio Cloud Coverage, and Nexodata Efficient & Fault Tolerant Backup Storage. These Backup as a Service tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery listed on CybersecTools, all within the Backup as a Service category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is a commercial Backup as a Service tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is a Backup as a Service tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for backup as a service capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.