Cloud & SaaS config backup/recovery for point-in-time environment restore.
Cloud & SaaS config backup/recovery for point-in-time environment restore.
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is a cloud and SaaS configuration backup and recovery solution. It addresses a gap in traditional disaster recovery tools, which typically protect data but not the configuration state of cloud infrastructure and SaaS platforms. The product captures daily automated snapshots of cloud infrastructure configuration across AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as configurations from over 30 SaaS vendors. This allows organizations to restore their environment to a specific point in time rather than manually rebuilding configuration from memory after an incident. Key areas covered include: - Cloud infrastructure configuration (compute, networking, IAM) - Network and routing configuration (DNS, routing tables, security groups) - IAM and access configuration (including identity providers such as Entra, Okta, and OneLogin) - SaaS platform configurations (including Cloudflare and other vendors) The product provides visibility into what is and is not recoverable, allowing teams to identify gaps in their disaster recovery coverage before an incident occurs. Recovery is designed to reproduce the exact production environment state at a chosen point in time, without requiring manual reconstruction. It is positioned as a complement to traditional DR tools such as Rubrik and Veeam, which do not capture configuration-layer state. The product offers a free assessment to evaluate an organization's current DR coverage gaps.
Common questions about ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is Cloud & SaaS config backup/recovery for point-in-time environment restore, developed by ControlMonkey. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Configuration Management, Cloud Native, AWS.
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery offers the following core capabilities:
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery integrates natively with AWS, Azure, GCP, Microsoft Entra, Okta, OneLogin, Cloudflare, Terraform. Integration support lets security teams connect ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is built for security teams handling Configuration Management, Cloud Native, AWS, Azure. It supports workflows including daily automated snapshots of full cloud infrastructure configuration state, point-in-time recovery for cloud environments, cloud configuration backup across aws, azure, and gcp. Teams typically adopt ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/controlmonkey-cloud-disaster-recovery
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://controlmonkey.io/landing-page/cloud-disaster-recovery-beyond-data/ or contact ControlMonkey directly.
Popular alternatives to ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery include:
Compare all ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/controlmonkey-cloud-disaster-recovery
ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is for security teams and organizations that need Configuration Management, Cloud Native, AWS, Azure, GCP. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
SaaS-delivered backup & data protection across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem.
Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data.
Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration.
Validates cloud backups for ransomware and corruption across AWS and Azure.
Software-defined multicloud backup storage using patented network coding tech.