ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery Description

ControlMonkey Cloud Disaster Recovery is a cloud and SaaS configuration backup and recovery solution. It addresses a gap in traditional disaster recovery tools, which typically protect data but not the configuration state of cloud infrastructure and SaaS platforms. The product captures daily automated snapshots of cloud infrastructure configuration across AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as configurations from over 30 SaaS vendors. This allows organizations to restore their environment to a specific point in time rather than manually rebuilding configuration from memory after an incident. Key areas covered include: - Cloud infrastructure configuration (compute, networking, IAM) - Network and routing configuration (DNS, routing tables, security groups) - IAM and access configuration (including identity providers such as Entra, Okta, and OneLogin) - SaaS platform configurations (including Cloudflare and other vendors) The product provides visibility into what is and is not recoverable, allowing teams to identify gaps in their disaster recovery coverage before an incident occurs. Recovery is designed to reproduce the exact production environment state at a chosen point in time, without requiring manual reconstruction. It is positioned as a complement to traditional DR tools such as Rubrik and Veeam, which do not capture configuration-layer state. The product offers a free assessment to evaluate an organization's current DR coverage gaps.