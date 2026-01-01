Top picks: AuthZed, Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization, Aserto — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is a commercial Access Management tool developed by Primary. Security professionals most commonly compare it with AuthZed, Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization, Aserto, F5 BIG-IP Access Policy Manager (APM), and Styra. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), including their key features and shared capabilities.
Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale.
Shares 5 capabilities with Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC): Least Privilege, RBAC, Authorization, Permissions +1 more
Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control
Shares 4 capabilities with Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC): Least Privilege, Policy, RBAC, Authorization
Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency.
Shares 4 capabilities with Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC): Least Privilege, Policy, RBAC, Authorization
Proxy-based access management for networks, apps, and APIs via single UI.
Shares 4 capabilities with Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC): Policy, Authorization, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture
Platform for standardizing authorization policies across software systems.
Shares 3 capabilities with Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC): Policy, RBAC, Authorization
Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities
Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests
Managed IAM service for user access control across enterprise resources.
Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale.
Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control
Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency.
Proxy-based access management for networks, apps, and APIs via single UI.
Platform for standardizing authorization policies across software systems.
Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities
Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests
Managed IAM service for user access control across enterprise resources.
Open source authorization server based on Google Zanzibar for access control
Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization
Mac and mobile authentication with cloud IdP integration and ZTNA access.
Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies
SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications
Cloud-based IDaaS platform for identity and access management
On-premise federated identity mgmt system with SSO and MFA capabilities
Identity orchestration platform for managing distributed IAM across hybrid envs
Workforce IAM solution with SSO, MFA, and centralized access management
Multi-tenant IAM platform for MSPs and CSPs with SSO, MFA, and RBAC/ABAC
Real-time policy-based access control platform for enterprise authorization
Open-source IAM solution for SSO, MFA, and identity federation
Multi-tenant IAM platform for MSPs with MFA, SSO, PAM, and RADIUS.
Federated IAM gateway for secure, compliant B2B partner access mgmt.
Real-time context engine unifying identity, data, and policy for access control.
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security
Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises
Cloud-based IAM platform for identity mgmt, SSO, MFA, and lifecycle mgmt
Enterprise access management with SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
Manages secure access to shared mobile devices with fast authentication & SSO
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform.
Access management platform with SSO, MFA, and conditional access controls
Enterprise SSO solution providing secure access to cloud and on-prem apps.
SSO platform enabling access to multiple apps with one set of credentials
Docker-based SSO solution with SaaS license mgmt and identity lifecycle integration
Cloud-based directory platform for identity, access, and device management
SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning
Policy-driven conditional access control with dynamic authentication requirements
Passwordless workforce IAM with SSO, MFA, and device posture-based access control
Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support
Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support
Authentication & access mgmt solution with SSO, MFA, and password vault
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
SSO solution with MFA integration for cloud and on-premises applications
SSO solution that reduces authentication prompts via continuous trust verification
IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
Access management solution with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth & adaptive policies
Adaptive access control with MFA, SSO, and risk-based authentication policies
SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management
Enterprise SSO solution for password management and single authentication access
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC).
The most popular alternatives to Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) include AuthZed, Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization, Aserto, F5 BIG-IP Access Policy Manager (APM), and Styra. These Access Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) listed on CybersecTools, all within the Access Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is a commercial Access Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is a Access Management tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for access management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.