Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale.

Key features: Centralized permission definition and enforcement across all services, Relationship-based access control (ReBAC) modeled on Google Zanzibar, Flexible schema language for defining and updating permission models, Strong consistency guarantees for access control across distributed systems, Team-based and sharing/link-based access control

Shares 5 capabilities with Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) : Least Privilege, RBAC, Authorization, Permissions +1 more