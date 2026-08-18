Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) Description

Primary Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is an access control platform that evaluates contextual attributes in real time to determine whether an action should be permitted, restricted, challenged, or blocked. Unlike role-based access control (RBAC), which assigns permissions based on predefined roles, this system assesses live conditions surrounding each access request before a decision is made. The platform collects and processes telemetry from multiple sources across the enterprise environment, including identity, device, network, application, data, and workflow signals. These attributes are evaluated continuously throughout a session, not only at login, allowing permissions to be adjusted dynamically as conditions change. Core capabilities include: - Continuous attribute evaluation using live context from identity, device, network, application, and data sources - High-speed policy decisions that operate at browser, API, and workflow speed, allowing intervention before an action completes - Data-aware access controls that apply different restrictions based on data sensitivity, classification, ownership, or destination - Workflow-aware enforcement that adjusts permissions based on the specific stage and purpose of a business process - Real-time policy simulation and reporting, including testing rules against historical and live activity and generating decision audit records The platform supports access decisions for multiple actor types, including employees, contractors, service accounts, and AI agents. It is designed to address common RBAC limitations such as privilege accumulation, overly broad permissions, and static policies that do not account for real-time risk signals. Use cases include finance transaction risk controls, narrowing AI agent permissions to assigned tasks, and automatically expiring contractor access when context changes such as device compliance loss or contract expiration.