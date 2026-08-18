Real-time ABAC platform evaluating contextual attributes for dynamic access control.
Real-time ABAC platform evaluating contextual attributes for dynamic access control.
Primary Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is an access control platform that evaluates contextual attributes in real time to determine whether an action should be permitted, restricted, challenged, or blocked. Unlike role-based access control (RBAC), which assigns permissions based on predefined roles, this system assesses live conditions surrounding each access request before a decision is made. The platform collects and processes telemetry from multiple sources across the enterprise environment, including identity, device, network, application, data, and workflow signals. These attributes are evaluated continuously throughout a session, not only at login, allowing permissions to be adjusted dynamically as conditions change. Core capabilities include: - Continuous attribute evaluation using live context from identity, device, network, application, and data sources - High-speed policy decisions that operate at browser, API, and workflow speed, allowing intervention before an action completes - Data-aware access controls that apply different restrictions based on data sensitivity, classification, ownership, or destination - Workflow-aware enforcement that adjusts permissions based on the specific stage and purpose of a business process - Real-time policy simulation and reporting, including testing rules against historical and live activity and generating decision audit records The platform supports access decisions for multiple actor types, including employees, contractors, service accounts, and AI agents. It is designed to address common RBAC limitations such as privilege accumulation, overly broad permissions, and static policies that do not account for real-time risk signals. Use cases include finance transaction risk controls, narrowing AI agent permissions to assigned tasks, and automatically expiring contractor access when context changes such as device compliance loss or contract expiration.
Common questions about Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is Real-time ABAC platform evaluating contextual attributes for dynamic access control, developed by Primary. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with RBAC, Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture.
Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) offers the following core capabilities:
Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is built for security teams handling RBAC, Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, Least Privilege. It supports workflows including continuous attribute evaluation using live identity, device, network, application, and data telemetry, high-speed policy decisions at browser, api, and workflow speed, data-aware access controls based on sensitivity, classification, ownership, and destination. Teams typically adopt Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/attribute-based-access-control-abac
Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://primary.ai/attribute-based-access-control or contact Primary directly.
Popular alternatives to Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) include:
Compare all Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/attribute-based-access-control-abac
Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) is for security teams and organizations that need RBAC, Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, Least Privilege, Agentic AI Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale.
Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control
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Proxy-based access management for networks, apps, and APIs via single UI.
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