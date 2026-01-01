Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.

Key features: Continuous identity verification for human and agentic actors, Least-privilege access control scoped by actor, data classification, workflow stage, and context, Real-time policy enforcement at the moment of each interaction, Distributed enforcement via SDKs, agent workspaces, gateway, and data touchpoints, Agent workspace governance including tool invocation and data source access controls

Shares 6 capabilities with Airia Agent Constraints : Runtime Security, Least Privilege, Policy, LLM Security +2 more