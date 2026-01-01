Top picks: SMARTFENSE, OutThink CyberIQ, Keepnet Security Awareness Training — plus 45 more compared.Human Risk
Evaluating NINJIO Cybersecurity Training alternatives comes down to matching Human Risk capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is a commercial Security Awareness Training tool developed by NINJIO. Security professionals most commonly compare it with SMARTFENSE, OutThink CyberIQ, Keepnet Security Awareness Training, Junglemap SaaS-platform, and CyberSentriq Security Awareness Training. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to NINJIO Cybersecurity Training, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cybersecurity awareness and human risk management SaaS platform.
Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning
Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation
SaaS platform for security awareness training with phishing simulation
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and education
Gamified cybersecurity awareness training platform with simulated scenarios
Security awareness training platform with e-learning modules and phishing tests
Interactive cybersecurity training platform for employee awareness education
Cybersecurity awareness and human risk management SaaS platform.
Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning
Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation
SaaS platform for security awareness training with phishing simulation
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and education
Gamified cybersecurity awareness training platform with simulated scenarios
Security awareness training platform with e-learning modules and phishing tests
Interactive cybersecurity training platform for employee awareness education
Gamified cybersecurity awareness training platform with micro-learning modules
Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training.
Managed SAT program using micro-learning & gamification to reduce cyber risk.
Video game-based cybersecurity awareness training tool (BETA).
Role-based cyber workforce training platform using scenario-based labs.
Automated, personalized security awareness training platform for employees.
Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulations.
Awareness & Phishing Simulation
Security awareness training platform with micro-courses and compliance lesson plans.
IT security awareness & phishing training platform for employees and IT staff.
AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training.
AI-powered platform for generating security awareness training & phishing sims.
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities
Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content
Security awareness training platform with customizable courses and phishing sim
Automated security awareness training with AI phishing simulations & gamification
Managed security awareness training with threat intel-based content & phishing sims
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities
Security awareness program development and implementation service
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt
Online cybersecurity awareness training platform with phishing simulation
Behavioral science-based cybersecurity awareness training platform
Pre-built security awareness materials including posters and cartoons
Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks
Email security training with phishing simulations and behavioral risk scoring
Ethics & compliance training platform with microlearning content library
Security awareness training program for employees to identify cyber threats
Security awareness training platform with automated course delivery and reporting
AI-powered cyber coach & training platform for human risk reduction
Platform for GenAI social engineering prevention via simulations & training
Slack-native microlearning platform for continuous employee security training
Security awareness training platform using video episodes and microlearning
Security awareness training platform for employee cybersecurity education
Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library
Simulation-based security awareness training for phishing, smishing, vishing
Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations.
Phishing awareness & simulation training for non-technical employees.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to NINJIO Cybersecurity Training.
The most popular alternatives to NINJIO Cybersecurity Training include SMARTFENSE, OutThink CyberIQ, Keepnet Security Awareness Training, Junglemap SaaS-platform, and CyberSentriq Security Awareness Training. These Security Awareness Training tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to NINJIO Cybersecurity Training listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Awareness Training category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is a commercial Security Awareness Training tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is a Security Awareness Training tool within the broader Human Risk category. It is used by security professionals for security awareness training capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.